Ukraine Strikes Russia's Largest Oil Refinery

Ukraine has launched a drone attack on Russia's largest oil refinery. The attack resulted in a large explosion and the surrounding area was filled with smoke. Details are inside.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 15, 2025

Image: IANS

Ukraine targeted Russia's largest oil refinery late on Sunday, according to Ukrainian military claims. Drones carrying missiles were launched at the Kirishi oil refinery located in the north-western Leningrad region of Russia. The area was reportedly engulfed in flames and smoke following the attack.

The Ukrainian military further stated that a large explosion followed the attack, resulting in a fire at the Kirishi oil refinery. However, no statement has been released by Russia regarding this incident.

Kirishi Oil Refinery Produces 80 Types of Petroleum Products

The Kirishi oil refinery is one of Russia's largest, producing approximately 80 types of petroleum products, including automotive gasoline, diesel, and aviation fuel, which are directly supplied to the Russian military.

Operated by the Russian oil company Surgutneftegas, this refinery processes around 17.7 million metric tons (355,000 barrels per day) of crude oil annually, ranking among the top three refineries in Russia in terms of production.

Ukraine repeatedly targets Russian oil refineries

It is noteworthy that Ukraine has repeatedly targeted Russian oil refineries. Several weeks ago, Ukraine launched significant attacks on other Russian oil refineries.

Ukraine stated that these refineries provide substantial economic benefits to Russia, enabling its aggression against Kyiv. In response, Russia launched its largest-ever air raid on Ukraine last week.

Over 800 Drones Simultaneously Deployed in Ukraine

During this attack, Russia deployed over 800 drones simultaneously into Ukraine. For the first time, a government building in Ukraine was targeted.

Several residential buildings in the Ukrainian capital were destroyed during the drone attacks, resulting in two fatalities. Air raid sirens sounded in Kyiv for 11 hours.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that numerous drones entered Ukrainian airspace from Belarus. The Cabinet of Ministers building in Kyiv sustained significant damage, with fires erupting on its upper floors following the attacks. More than 20 houses collapsed in several locations.

