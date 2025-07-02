scriptUkraine Suffers Setback as US Halts Key Weapons Supply | Latest News | Patrika News
World

Ukraine Suffers Setback as US Halts Key Weapons Supply

Ukraine has suffered a major setback in its ongoing war against Russia, but the blow has come not from Russia, but from the United States. What is the full story? Let’s take a look.

Jul 02, 2025 / 04:10 pm

Patrika Desk

American weapons

American weapons (Photo – Washington Post)

The war between Russia and Ukraine has been raging for over three years. Russia launched its invasion on 24 February 2022, and the conflict has continued unabated since. Initially, it was anticipated that the Russian army would achieve victory within days, but consistent international support has enabled the Ukrainian forces to withstand the Russian onslaught. This war has caused immense loss of life and property in Ukraine, devastating numerous cities. The Russian army has also suffered significant casualties. Throughout the conflict, the United States of America (USA) has been Ukraine’s biggest supporter, but it has now dealt a significant blow to Ukraine.

US Halts Supply of Crucial Weapons

The US has made a significant decision during the war. US President Donald Trump has halted the supply of several crucial weapons to Ukraine. The US had pledged these weapons to Ukraine when Joe Biden was President. The White House released this information.

Reasons Behind the Decision

In a statement, White House Deputy Press Secretary Anna Kelly said, “This decision has been made to prioritise American interests. The US Department of Defence has reviewed our country’s military support and aid provided to other countries worldwide, following which this decision has been taken.”

Setback for Ukraine Against Russia

The halting of the supply of crucial US weapons will harm Ukraine’s efforts against Russia. Not only will Ukraine’s defence be weakened, but its offensive capabilities will also be compromised, benefiting the Russian army.

