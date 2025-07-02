Ukraine Suffers Setback as US Halts Key Weapons Supply

US Halts Supply of Crucial Weapons The US has made a significant decision during the war. US President Donald Trump has halted the supply of several crucial weapons to Ukraine. The US had pledged these weapons to Ukraine when Joe Biden was President. The White House released this information.

#BREAKING White House says US halting some shipments of military aid to Ukraine pic.twitter.com/FTkHcN56dW — AFP News Agency (@AFP) July 2, 2025 Reasons Behind the Decision In a statement, White House Deputy Press Secretary Anna Kelly said, "This decision has been made to prioritise American interests. The US Department of Defence has reviewed our country's military support and aid provided to other countries worldwide, following which this decision has been taken."