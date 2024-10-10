scriptIsrael’s attacks have forced 12 lakh people to flee in Lebanon, UN expresses concern | Latest News | Patrika News
Israel’s attacks have forced 12 lakh people to flee in Lebanon, UN expresses concern

Israel: Israel’s PM Benjamin Netanyahu has told the people of Lebanon to free themselves from Hezbollah.

New DelhiOct 10, 2024 / 04:38 pm

Patrika Desk

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights has stated that due to Israeli attacks, one-fourth of Lebanon’s territory has come under ‘Israeli military displacement orders’. Since Israel launched intense airstrikes last month, approximately 12 lakh people have been displaced in Lebanon. People are sleeping on streets, seashores, and main martyr squares in Beirut.

Clashes Between Israeli Soldiers and Hezbollah

Meanwhile, clashes also took place between Israeli soldiers and Hezbollah on the eastern and western borders of southern Lebanon on Wednesday. Israeli airstrikes continued throughout the night in Beirut. Israel’s PM Netanyahu has appealed to the people of Lebanon to ‘free’ themselves from Hezbollah. On the other hand, Lebanon’s ambassador to India, Rabi Narsh, said that Hezbollah is a legitimate political party supported by the people and cannot be eliminated. Meanwhile, seven people were killed and 11 injured in an Israeli attack on a residential building in Damascus, Syria.

Hezbollah raises the issue of a ceasefire

Hezbollah’s Deputy Chief Naeem Qasim has said in his speech that Hezbollah supports Lebanon’s efforts to achieve a ceasefire. This is the first time the group has publicly supported a ceasefire without setting any conditions, including stopping the war in Gaza. Nabih Berri, the leader of the Shia Amal party, which is allied with Hezbollah, has been a key figure in negotiations for a ceasefire with Western mediation.

Israel’s Defense Minister cancels US visit

Israel’s Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has postponed his US visit scheduled for Wednesday. It is being said that the visit was postponed due to a cabinet meeting, where a vote was to be held on Israel’s attack on Iran, in which the Defense Minister was to participate.

