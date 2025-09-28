UNGA: Russia Reflects on US, States India Ties Go Beyond Oil: ‘Our Friendship Isn’t Just About Oil’

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov (Image: IANS)
Russia has held up a mirror to the United States in front of the world. At the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov openly stated that the relationship between India and Russia cannot be defined solely by oil, but is a privileged strategic partnership.
Meanwhile, Lavrov also spoke to the media on the sidelines of the UNGA session. Responding to a question from ANI about tariffs imposed by the US on India for importing Russian oil, he said that tariffs pose no threat to the economic partnership between India and Russia.
Lavrov stated that PM Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar made it clear to the US after the imposition of tariffs that India chooses its own partners.
Lavrov said that if Trump has any proposal to increase bilateral trade between India and the US, they are ready to discuss it, regardless of any conditions the US may impose.
However, when it comes to trade, investment, economic, military, technical, and other relations between India and third countries, India will discuss these only with the respective countries.
Furthermore, the Russian Foreign Minister also stated in favour of India that Russia respects India's national interests and also respects Prime Minister Narendra Modi's foreign policy. Regular contact is maintained at the highest level between the two countries, which helps in strengthening bilateral relations.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov mentioned that Prime Minister Modi and President Putin recently met at the SCO summit in China. He highlighted the close coordination between the two countries.
He informed that President Vladimir Putin's visit to New Delhi is planned for December. The two countries have a broad bilateral agenda, which includes trade, military, technical cooperation, finance, healthcare, and artificial intelligence.
Big NewsView All
World
Trending