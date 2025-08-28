US Advisor Threatens India Over Trade Deal, Russian Oil Imports

In an interview with Fox News, Besant stated that while the bilateral relationship between India and the US is complex, both countries will eventually come together. He said, “The recent unease in the relationship between New Delhi and Washington is not only due to the purchase of Russian oil, but also due to the delay in reaching a trade agreement. The relationship between India and the US is complex, but the personal relationship between PM Modi and President Trump is excellent. India initiated talks after the tariff policy announcement, but we haven't reached any conclusion yet. Initially, I thought this trade deal would happen quickly.”