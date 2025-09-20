Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

World

US Airstrike Kills 3 Narco-Terrorists Aboard Third Drug-Laden Vessel

The US military has attacked a third drug-laden ship. Donald Trump stated that three narco-terrorists were killed in the attack.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 20, 2025

US strike on drug trafficking vessel

Tensions have been simmering between the United States Of America and Venezuela for the past few months. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has adopted a tough stance on drug trafficking into the US, particularly from Venezuela. Trump has now announced that the US destroyed a drug-laden vessel in an attack. This is the third drug-laden ship the US military has destroyed this month.

3 Narco-terrorists Killed

Trump stated that three narco-terrorists were killed in the US attack on the third drug-laden ship. The US President described this as part of his aggressive policy against drug cartels linked to Venezuela.

Plot to Smuggle Drugs into the US

According to Trump, the attack took place in international waters in the Southcom (Southern Command) area, where a ship was en route to the US to smuggle illegal drugs. The narco-terrorists intended to traffic drugs from Venezuela into the US. Trump claimed the ship carried poisonous drugs, but these were destroyed in the attack before reaching US shores.

Trump Issues Warning

Following the destruction of the Venezuelan drug ship in the US attack, Trump issued a warning. The US President stated that narco-terrorists must cease smuggling illegal drugs into the US and stop violence and terrorism against Americans, or face dire consequences. Trump also stated that no US soldiers were harmed in the destruction of the drug-laden vessel.

Related Topics

Donald Trump

world news

Published on:

20 Sept 2025 11:27 am

English News / World / US Airstrike Kills 3 Narco-Terrorists Aboard Third Drug-Laden Vessel
