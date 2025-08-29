Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

World

US Backs Ukraine Again, Greenlights Arms Sales

Amidst continuous Russian attacks, Ukraine has once again received support from the United States. Let's take a look at how.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 29, 2025

American weapons
American weapons (Photo - Washington Post)

The Russia-Ukraine War, ongoing since 24 February 2022, shows no signs of ending. Russia's attacks on Ukraine continue, resulting in daily casualties and destruction. While Russian soldiers are also being killed, Russia maintains a significant advantage in the conflict. Amidst the Russian onslaught, Ukraine has once again received support from the United States of America.

Trump Administration Greenlights Arms Sale

The administration of former US President Donald Trump has approved the sale of weapons to Ukraine. The US Department of State has authorized the sale of ammunition for air attacks and other crucial weaponry to Ukraine, with an estimated cost of $825 million.

How Will Ukraine Fund the Arms Purchase?

Following the Trump administration's approval, questions naturally arise regarding Ukraine's funding for these weapons. Ukraine will utilise military funding received from Denmark, the Netherlands, Norway, and the United States to purchase these arms.

Trump's Claims Again Proven False

While the Trump administration has once again approved arms sales to Ukraine, it raises questions about his previous claims. Trump had long asserted that he would end the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, but this has yet to materialise. Trump also repeatedly stated that he would not provide further weapons to Ukraine in this conflict. However, the US has once again opened the door for arms purchases for Ukraine. Therefore, it's safe to say that Trump's claims have once again been proven false.

Related Topics

Russia Ukraine War

world news

World News in Hindi

