Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Women's World Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

World

US Changes Stance Again, Seeks India's Support Against China

America now wants India's support against China. What is the whole matter? Let's take a look.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 15, 2025

American President Donald Trump, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping

American President Donald Trump, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping (Image: Patrika)

India and the United States of America's relationship has seen a rift in recent times over the tariff issue. US President Donald Trump had also threatened India from time to time not to buy oil from Russia over this matter. However, these threats had no effect on India. India and China's closeness increased due to America's stance, which was a setback for Trump. For this reason, Trump has praised India and its Prime Minister Narendra Modi several times in the past few weeks. Now, America's tone has changed again on one issue.

America wants India's support against China

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent recently said in an interview that China has decided to impose new restrictions on the export of rare earth minerals, which will come into effect from next month. These include restrictions for foreign military use and several restricted rare earth minerals. Bessent described this as a 'China vs. the rest of the world' war and expressed hope for support from India and European countries on this issue.

◙ What are Rare Earth Minerals and how does China have a monopoly?

Rare earth minerals are rare minerals found in the earth. They are used in the manufacturing of electric vehicles, smartphones, air turbines, LED lights, semiconductors, defence equipment, and many other important items. China controls 70% of their mining and 90% of their processing, giving China a monopoly on the global supply.

◙ Why does America need them?

America needs rare earth minerals for many sectors. In such a situation, America is largely dependent on China in this matter, but amidst Trump's 'tariff war', China has imposed strict restrictions on the export of these rare earth minerals.

◙ Strictness towards America, but exemption for India

Even though China is strict towards America regarding the export of rare earth minerals, it has given an exemption to India. China has given special exemption to India by easing the restrictions imposed on the export of rare earth minerals, which will accelerate the production of items like electric vehicles, smartphones, semiconductors, and defence equipment in India. However, along with this exemption, China has sought a guarantee from India that these rare earth minerals will not be exported to America or any other country for arms manufacturing, to which India has given a green signal.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

world news

World News in Hindi

Published on:

15 Oct 2025 02:24 pm

English News / World / US Changes Stance Again, Seeks India's Support Against China

Big News

View All

World

Trending

India Post Resumes Services to the US

World

US Military Strikes Vessel Off Venezuelan Coast, Killing Six; Trump Claims Drug Smuggling Involvement

Donald Trump
World

Google CEO Sundar Pichai spoke with PM Narendra Modi to establish an AI hub in Visakhapatnam

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Google CEO Sundar Pichai
World

Venezuela Gold Mine Collapse Kills 14 Miners

Gold mine collapse
World

Scientists claim depression linked to just two brain cells

Human brain cells
World
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Women's World Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.