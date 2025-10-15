US Changes Stance Again, Seeks India's Support Against China

Even though China is strict towards America regarding the export of rare earth minerals, it has given an exemption to India. China has given special exemption to India by easing the restrictions imposed on the export of rare earth minerals, which will accelerate the production of items like electric vehicles, smartphones, semiconductors, and defence equipment in India. However, along with this exemption, China has sought a guarantee from India that these rare earth minerals will not be exported to America or any other country for arms manufacturing, to which India has given a green signal.