US-China Trade Talks to Address Tariffs Next Week

The ongoing 'tariff war' between America and China has intensified following Donald Trump's additional tariffs. In this context, talks will now take place between the two countries next week.

less than 1 minute read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 18, 2025

Flags of US and China

Flags of US and China (Representational Photo)

The 'tariff war' between the United States of America and China has intensified once again. This is due to the extra tariff imposed on China. US President Donald Trump had announced a few days ago that an additional 100% tariff would be imposed on China, which would come into effect from November 1. Trump had already imposed a 30% tariff on China, and with the additional tariff, the total tariff on China will now be 130%. China has made it clear that it wants to resolve this issue through dialogue but will not bow down to Trump's pressure. An update has emerged regarding when the next round of talks between the two countries will take place.

Talks to be held next week

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessen informed that talks between the two countries will be held next week. Bessen will personally meet with China's Deputy PM He Lifeng. Both countries want to protect the world's two largest economies from damage and the 'tariff war', making the talks next week crucial.

