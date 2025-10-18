US-China Trade Talks to Address Tariffs Next Week

The 'tariff war' between the United States of America and China has intensified once again. This is due to the extra tariff imposed on China. US President Donald Trump had announced a few days ago that an additional 100% tariff would be imposed on China, which would come into effect from November 1. Trump had already imposed a 30% tariff on China, and with the additional tariff, the total tariff on China will now be 130%. China has made it clear that it wants to resolve this issue through dialogue but will not bow down to Trump's pressure. An update has emerged regarding when the next round of talks between the two countries will take place.