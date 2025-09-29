Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

World

US Church Shooting Leaves Four Dead, Eight Injured

Four people have died and eight have been injured in a church shooting in the state of Michigan, USA. The attacker is approximately 40 years old and has not been identified. Two of the injured are in critical condition, and the police are actively investigating.

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Sep 29, 2025

(Image: IANS)

A shooting incident occurred at a church in Grand Blanc, Michigan, United States, resulting in the deaths of four people and injuries to eight others. The incident took place on Sunday at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Detroit.

According to NBC News, citing police, the injured have been admitted to local hospitals, with two in critical condition. The attacker is a male, approximately 40 years old, whose name has not yet been disclosed.

Reports indicate that the attacker drove his car into the church at high speed and opened fire on the congregation during a prayer service. Following the shooting, police engaged and killed the gunman.

Police stated that the attacker intentionally carried out the shooting at the church. A fire also broke out at the church after the shooting incident. Authorities have urged the public to stay away from the area as emergency relief operations are underway.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump also commented on the incident via social media, stating that he has been briefed on the horrific church shooting in Michigan.

US Church Shooting Leaves Four Dead, Eight Injured

