US Citizenship Path Made Harder for Green Card Holders: Stricter Rules Following New Order

The path to citizenship in the United States has become more challenging for green card holders. The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), the agency responsible for citizenship and green card matters, has issued a new order.
This order states that officials must now conduct a more thorough background check of applicants' character before granting citizenship.
Currently, green card holders can apply for citizenship after 3 or 5 years. They must pass English and civics tests and prove they haven't committed any serious crimes. This will no longer suffice.
Officials will now also investigate whether the individual contributes positively to society. This includes factors such as community service, childcare or elder care, education, employment, tax payments, and length of residence in the US.
Behaviour that, while not criminal, is considered socially unacceptable will also be scrutinised. This includes repeated traffic violations or aggressively harassing others. However, any attempts at remediation or improvement will also be taken into consideration.
Elon Musk, the world's richest person and CEO of Tesla, has temporarily shelved his political ambitions. According to a Wall Street Journal report, Musk announced plans in July to form a new political party called the ‘America Party’, causing a stir in US politics, but he has now abandoned this plan.
The report suggests Musk is planning to endorse Republican leader J.D. Vance if he becomes a presidential candidate after Donald Trump's second term. Musk previously stated that the public desired a new political party and he would deliver, but he has now changed his stance, considering his relationship with Vance.
Musk spent hundreds of millions of dollars on Trump's re-election campaign and led initiatives to reduce government spending under his administration. However, disagreements between the two have recently surfaced regarding a bill.
Trump even threatened to halt billions of dollars in federal subsidies to Musk's companies. The Republican Party is concerned that the ongoing conflict between Musk and Trump could affect their chances of retaining a majority in the 2026 midterm elections.