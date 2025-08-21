Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

World

US Citizenship Path Made Harder for Green Card Holders: Stricter Rules Following New Order

Obtaining citizenship in the United States has become more challenging for green card holders. Read the full story to know.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 21, 2025

Donald Trump (Image: IANS)

The path to citizenship in the United States has become more challenging for green card holders. The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), the agency responsible for citizenship and green card matters, has issued a new order.

This order states that officials must now conduct a more thorough background check of applicants' character before granting citizenship.

Currently, green card holders can apply for citizenship after 3 or 5 years. They must pass English and civics tests and prove they haven't committed any serious crimes. This will no longer suffice.

Officials will now also investigate whether the individual contributes positively to society. This includes factors such as community service, childcare or elder care, education, employment, tax payments, and length of residence in the US.

Problematic Behaviour Will Cause Issues

Behaviour that, while not criminal, is considered socially unacceptable will also be scrutinised. This includes repeated traffic violations or aggressively harassing others. However, any attempts at remediation or improvement will also be taken into consideration.

Musk Halts Plans for New Political Party

Elon Musk, the world's richest person and CEO of Tesla, has temporarily shelved his political ambitions. According to a Wall Street Journal report, Musk announced plans in July to form a new political party called the ‘America Party’, causing a stir in US politics, but he has now abandoned this plan.

The report suggests Musk is planning to endorse Republican leader J.D. Vance if he becomes a presidential candidate after Donald Trump's second term. Musk previously stated that the public desired a new political party and he would deliver, but he has now changed his stance, considering his relationship with Vance.

Disagreements with Trump Cause Concern Among Republicans

Musk spent hundreds of millions of dollars on Trump's re-election campaign and led initiatives to reduce government spending under his administration. However, disagreements between the two have recently surfaced regarding a bill.

Trump even threatened to halt billions of dollars in federal subsidies to Musk's companies. The Republican Party is concerned that the ongoing conflict between Musk and Trump could affect their chances of retaining a majority in the 2026 midterm elections.

Share the news:

Related Topics

Donald Trump

Published on:

21 Aug 2025 12:39 pm

English News / World / US Citizenship Path Made Harder for Green Card Holders: Stricter Rules Following New Order
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Asia Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.