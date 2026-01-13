US Drafts 'Dangerous' Action Plan for Iran, Trump's Latest Move Sparks Alarm!

Donald Trump. (Photo: ANI)
The United States has become fully active regarding the deteriorating situation in Iran. President Donald Trump has been briefed by his officials on military and intelligence options that can be used against Iran. The latest plans suggest that the US is considering options far beyond conventional airstrikes in Iran.
Citing the sensitivity of national security discussions, officials, who requested anonymity, stated that the options presented to the President for action against Iran include integrated military, cyber, and psychological operations.
Sources familiar with the matter indicated that Trump's national security team is scheduled to meet at the White House on Tuesday to review updated policy and military options concerning Iran. However, it remains unclear whether the President will participate.
Anti-government protests are spreading across Iran due to rising inflation, economic hardship, and growing public anger towards the regime.
Meanwhile, Trump has repeatedly warned that the US could intervene if Iranian security forces intensify their crackdown on protesters.
Trump stated on Sunday that Iran appears to be crossing a "red line" set by the US administration. He added that the US would take strong action if the killings of protesters did not stop, and that his administration is closely monitoring Iran.
The protests in Iran began on December 28, 2025, and have now entered their third week. Initially focused on economic issues, the protests quickly became political, with demands for regime change. The Iranian government has imposed restrictions on internet and communication following the widespread demonstrations.
According to reports, the protests have spread to all 31 provinces of Iran. Meanwhile, US-based human rights groups claim that over 500-544 protesters have been killed in Iran so far, with more than 10,000 people arrested.
