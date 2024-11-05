US Election 2024: Best Choice for India – Kamala Harris or Donald Trump?

Indian-American Congressman Shri Thanedar has expressed his opinion, stating that Donald Trump’s presidency would not be beneficial for India’s relations with the US. He emphasised that Trump’s presidency would be detrimental to the country’s interests.

Thanedar’s Expectations from Kamala Harris’ Victory According to a report by JM Financial Institutional Securities, if Kamala Harris becomes the President of the United States, the US Federal Reserve might adopt a soft interest rate policy, which could impact the Indian Reserve Bank’s decision on interest rates. This could lead to a reduction in interest rates in India, benefiting people with cheaper loans.

Possible Reduction in Interest Rates If interest rates decrease, the demand for loans will increase, benefiting banking and financial companies. However, if Donald Trump wins the election, interest rates in the US might remain high, putting pressure on the Indian Reserve Bank to maintain them. This means people will have to wait longer for a possible reduction in interest rates.