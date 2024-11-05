scriptUS Election 2024: Best Choice for India – Kamala Harris or Donald Trump? | US Election 2024: Best Choice for India – Kamala Harris or Donald Trump? | Latest News | Patrika News
US Election 2024: Best Choice for India – Kamala Harris or Donald Trump?

The US Election 2024 has led to a surge in election fever in the US, with not only Americans but also Indian Americans discussing surveys and exit polls.

Nov 05, 2024 / 08:36 am

Patrika Desk

The US Election 2024 has brought the Indian-American community’s significant voice to the forefront, with Michigan Congressman Shri Thanedar highlighting the importance of Indian voters. He stated that in swing states like Michigan, Kamala Harris has an edge. Notably, Trump won Michigan in 2016. Thanedar emphasised that Kamala Harris focuses on the betterment of women, youth, and minorities. The presidential election has become a battleground between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris, with both leaders trying to woo American citizens before the election.
Indian-American Congressman Shri Thanedar has expressed his opinion, stating that Donald Trump’s presidency would not be beneficial for India’s relations with the US. He emphasised that Trump’s presidency would be detrimental to the country’s interests.

Thanedar’s Expectations from Kamala Harris’ Victory

According to a report by JM Financial Institutional Securities, if Kamala Harris becomes the President of the United States, the US Federal Reserve might adopt a soft interest rate policy, which could impact the Indian Reserve Bank’s decision on interest rates. This could lead to a reduction in interest rates in India, benefiting people with cheaper loans.

Possible Reduction in Interest Rates

If interest rates decrease, the demand for loans will increase, benefiting banking and financial companies. However, if Donald Trump wins the election, interest rates in the US might remain high, putting pressure on the Indian Reserve Bank to maintain them. This means people will have to wait longer for a possible reduction in interest rates.

Who is Shri Thanedar?

Shri Thanedar, an Indian-American politician, is a member of the Democratic Party and represents Michigan’s 13th Congressional District. He was born in India and moved to the US in 1979. Thanedar’s political career focuses on various social and economic issues, including education, healthcare, and immigration. He often works towards improving relations between India and the US.

