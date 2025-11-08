Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Bihar Election 2025

Weather

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

World

Shutdown Disrupts Air Travel: US Government Cancelled 1,000 Flights, Key Routes Affected

Due to the government shutdown in America, the FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) has ordered the cancellation of 10% of flights at 40 major airports, affecting many routes.

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 08, 2025

Flight (Image: IANS)

Over a thousand flights have been cancelled in America. The Federal Aviation Administration has ordered the cancellation of 4-10 percent of flights at 40 major airports, considering the shortage of air traffic controllers and their increasing fatigue due to the Trump administration's shutdown. Following this directive, airline companies have taken this step. It is being reported that more flights will be cancelled next week.

Employees Taking Leave Due to Non-Payment

It is worth noting that due to the shutdown, employees in America have not received their salaries for over a month. Employees facing financial pressure are taking leave from work. Because of this, the Trump administration has ordered a reduction in the number of flights.

On Friday, due to flight cancellations, passengers were forced to resort to rented cars for their travel. Flights were cancelled at 40 major airports, including Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, and Charlotte in North Carolina. However, some flights are also operating with delays.

2.68 Lakh Passengers Affected

Many passengers received information about their flight cancellations just minutes before arriving at the airport. As a result, 2.68 lakh passengers have been affected. It is believed that the situation will improve somewhat by the end of this week.

However, airlines have also clarified that international flights are not expected to be affected. Meanwhile, the US Secretary of Transportation has warned that the situation could worsen if the shutdown continues.

He stated that if people do not receive their salaries this month either and go on leave, a decision to cancel 15-20 percent of flights could be taken.

Passengers Also Faced Long Queues

At Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport on Friday, passengers arriving before sunrise had to face long queues for security checks. The line was so long that some people lay down while waiting.

One passenger, after taking a flight from Houston to Atlanta, said, "I have never seen such a crowd before. Many people had to face disappointment."

These Routes Were Affected

After the flight cancellations, the routes most affected in America include Phoenix to Denver, New York to Boston/Washington, Dallas to smaller regional centres (like Austin, Houston), and Chicago to Detroit/Minneapolis. Most flights on these routes have been cancelled.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Donald Trump

Published on:

08 Nov 2025 10:22 am

English News / World / Shutdown Disrupts Air Travel: US Government Cancelled 1,000 Flights, Key Routes Affected

Big News

View All

World

Trending

Elon Musk's Salary to Reach $1 Trillion, Three Times Pakistan's GDP

Elon Musk
World

Pakistan Denies Entry to 14 Indian Hindus on Special Occasion, Citing ‘You are not Sikhs’

14 Indian Hindus denied entry in Pakistan
World

Girlfriend Spends Boyfriend’s Savings of ₹1.2 Crore, His Senses Flew Away After Knowing the Reason

Woman spends boyfriend's savings
World

Ghazala Hashmi Makes History, Becomes First Muslim Lieutenant Governor Elected from Virginia

Ghazala Hashmi
World

Typhoon Kalmaegi wreaks havoc in the Philippines: 66 dead, 26 still missing

Typhoon Kalmaegi
World
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Women's World Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.