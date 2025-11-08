Shutdown Disrupts Air Travel: US Government Cancelled 1,000 Flights, Key Routes Affected

Flight (Image: IANS)
Over a thousand flights have been cancelled in America. The Federal Aviation Administration has ordered the cancellation of 4-10 percent of flights at 40 major airports, considering the shortage of air traffic controllers and their increasing fatigue due to the Trump administration's shutdown. Following this directive, airline companies have taken this step. It is being reported that more flights will be cancelled next week.
It is worth noting that due to the shutdown, employees in America have not received their salaries for over a month. Employees facing financial pressure are taking leave from work. Because of this, the Trump administration has ordered a reduction in the number of flights.
On Friday, due to flight cancellations, passengers were forced to resort to rented cars for their travel. Flights were cancelled at 40 major airports, including Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, and Charlotte in North Carolina. However, some flights are also operating with delays.
Many passengers received information about their flight cancellations just minutes before arriving at the airport. As a result, 2.68 lakh passengers have been affected. It is believed that the situation will improve somewhat by the end of this week.
However, airlines have also clarified that international flights are not expected to be affected. Meanwhile, the US Secretary of Transportation has warned that the situation could worsen if the shutdown continues.
He stated that if people do not receive their salaries this month either and go on leave, a decision to cancel 15-20 percent of flights could be taken.
At Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport on Friday, passengers arriving before sunrise had to face long queues for security checks. The line was so long that some people lay down while waiting.
One passenger, after taking a flight from Houston to Atlanta, said, "I have never seen such a crowd before. Many people had to face disappointment."
After the flight cancellations, the routes most affected in America include Phoenix to Denver, New York to Boston/Washington, Dallas to smaller regional centres (like Austin, Houston), and Chicago to Detroit/Minneapolis. Most flights on these routes have been cancelled.
