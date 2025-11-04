US Government Shutdown Disrupts Flights, Over 3.2 Million Passengers Affected

A shortage of air traffic controllers is being observed in the United States due to the government shutdown. America was already facing a deficit of 3,000-3,500 controllers. During the shutdown, over 13,000 controllers are working without pay. Consequently, many controllers are not reporting to work or are resigning, severely impacting air travel. Furthermore, there is a significant staff shortage at airports, leading to operational difficulties. In response, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in the United States is implementing ground stops and delays to maintain safety.