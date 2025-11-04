Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

US Government Shutdown Disrupts Flights, Over 3.2 Million Passengers Affected

US Shutdown: The impact of the shutdown in America is also visible on flights. Due to this, passengers are facing a lot of trouble.

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 04, 2025

Flights cancelled/delayed in USA

The government shutdown in the United States of America, which began on October 1, has still not ended, and there are currently no signs of it concluding. The US is incurring significant daily losses due to this shutdown, impacting various sectors, including air travel. Air travel in America has been severely affected by the shutdown.

Over 3.2 Million Passengers' Flights Cancelled/Delayed

More than 3.2 million passengers in the United States have been affected by the government shutdown. Either their flights have been cancelled or delayed, causing them considerable inconvenience.

Shortage of Air Traffic Controllers

A shortage of air traffic controllers is being observed in the United States due to the government shutdown. America was already facing a deficit of 3,000-3,500 controllers. During the shutdown, over 13,000 controllers are working without pay. Consequently, many controllers are not reporting to work or are resigning, severely impacting air travel. Furthermore, there is a significant staff shortage at airports, leading to operational difficulties. In response, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in the United States is implementing ground stops and delays to maintain safety.

Which Airlines Are Affected?

Major airlines such as American, United, Delta, and Southwest are the most affected by the government shutdown in the United States.

Inconvenience to Passengers

Passengers are experiencing significant inconvenience due to flight cancellations. They are facing long waits at airports, incurring expenses on hotels and food, and even dealing with the problem of lost luggage.

US Government Shutdown Disrupts Flights, Over 3.2 Million Passengers Affected

