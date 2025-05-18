scriptUS Issues Strict Warning to Indians: Deportation for Visa Overstays | Latest News | Patrika News
US Issues Strict Warning to Indians: Deportation for Visa Overstays

The U.S. Embassy in India has issued a warning to Indian citizens, stating, “If you remain in the United States beyond your permitted stay, you may be subject to deportation.”

May 18, 2025 / 12:01 pm

Patrika Desk

The US Embassy in India has issued a significant warning to Indian citizens. The embassy stated that Indian nationals overstaying their visas in the United States may face not only deportation but also a permanent ban on future travel to the US. This warning, issued on 17 May 2025, clarified that violating visa regulations can lead to serious legal consequences.

What did the embassy say?

The US Embassy, posting on its official social media platform X, stated: “If you overstay your permitted time in the US, you may be deported.” The embassy also explained that visa duration details are recorded on the I-94 form, provided upon entry to the US. Overstaying even by a single day beyond the date mentioned on this form can result in legal action, including deportation and a ban on future entry into the US.

Why was the warning issued?

This warning comes at a time when immigration policies in the US are becoming increasingly stringent. The Trump administration recently implemented several changes to immigration rules, including revisions to H-1B visa regulations, increased Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids, and stricter measures against undocumented immigrants. Experts believe this warning is another step towards curbing illegal immigration in the US.

Impact on Indians

It is estimated that over 700,000 Indians are residing in the US without valid documentation. Many of these individuals entered the US on tourist, student, or temporary work visas but remained after their visas expired. This warning has increased the risk of deportation for such individuals. Furthermore, those deported may find it nearly impossible to obtain a US visa in the future.

Recent deportation cases

Recently, the US has accelerated the process of deporting Indians residing illegally. In February 2025, 104 Indians were deported to Amritsar on a military aircraft, handcuffed and shackled. Subsequently, the US provided India with a list of 295 more Indians who may soon be deported. The Indian Ministry of External Affairs has expressed concern over the alleged mistreatment of citizens during this process and has raised the issue with US officials.

The Indian government’s stance

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar stated in parliament that the Indian government is actively engaging with the US to protect the rights of Indian citizens facing deportation. He acknowledged the use of restraint devices (such as handcuffs) during deportations but stated that India has requested a more humane process.

What should Indian citizens do?

The US Embassy advises Indian citizens to strictly adhere to their visa conditions and leave the US before the date specified on their I-94 form. Those who have already overstayed their visas are advised to seek legal counsel and consider voluntarily returning to India to avoid deportation and a permanent ban.

