US Navy Helicopter and Fighter Jet Crash in South China Sea, Causing Alarm

A stir has been caused by the crash of a US Navy helicopter and fighter jet in the South China Sea within a 30-minute interval. What is the full story? Let's find out.

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 27, 2025

US navy helicopter and jet crash into South China sea

Plane crashes and helicopter crashes are on the rise worldwide. Even the United States of America's military, considered the most advanced, is not immune. Such incidents are also observed in the US Navy and Air Force, and recently, another such case has come to light. On Sunday, a US Navy helicopter and a fighter jet crashed in the South China Sea.

Both accidents occurred within a 30-minute interval

The accidents involving the US Navy helicopter and fighter jet crashing in the South China Sea occurred within a 30-minute interval. First, a US Navy MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter crashed in the South China Sea. Just 30 minutes later, a US Navy F/A-18F Super Hornet fighter jet also crashed in the South China Sea.

Accidents occurred during routine flight operations, causing alarm

The US Navy's MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter and F/A-18F Super Hornet fighter jet crashed during routine flight operations in the area, causing alarm.

No casualties reported

There were no casualties in either crash. After the MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter crashed, its 3 crew members were immediately rescued by a search and rescue team. Subsequently, when the F/A-18F Super Hornet fighter jet crashed, the search and rescue team also rescued both pilots. A spokesperson for the US Pacific Fleet confirmed that everyone was safe and uninjured.

Investigation launched

The reasons why the US Navy helicopter and fighter jet crashed in the South China Sea have not yet been disclosed. However, a board has been constituted to investigate the causes, and the investigation has commenced.

English News / World / US Navy Helicopter and Fighter Jet Crash in South China Sea, Causing Alarm

