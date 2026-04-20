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US Navy Seizes Iranian Vessel Arriving From China Amid Hormuz Blockade; Tehran Vows Retaliation

Iranian Container Ship Touska News: US Navy Seizes Iranian Vessel in Gulf of Oman; Iran Denounces ‘Piracy’ and Warns of Retaliation

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Apr 20, 2026

Iran cargo ship seized Gulf of Oman, US Navy intercept Iranian vessel Touska, Donald Trump Iran ship seizure statement,

US Navy seizes Iranian vessel (Photo: IANS)

US Navy intercept Iranian vessel Touska: Tensions continue to rise in the Strait of Hormuz. Meanwhile, the US Navy has seized an Iranian-flagged cargo ship that was attempting to cross the blockade in Hormuz. US President Donald Trump shared this information in a post on the social media platform Truth Social. Following this, Iran reacted with fury and stated they would provide a response shortly.

What did Trump say?

After the US Navy seized the Iranian-flagged ship, President Donald Trump posted information regarding the incident on Truth Social. He stated that the USS Spruance had ordered the ship to stop, but when the Iranian crew ignored it, the vessel was halted by force.

Trump further stated that the ship's name is TOUSKA, and it was crossing the blockade. The ship was approximately 900 feet long and weighed nearly as much as an aircraft carrier. Following this action, the ship is now in the custody of the US Marines, and this has not turned out well for Iran.

Will negotiations be affected?

Notably, this action by the US Navy has taken place just before the second round of talks between the two nations, potentially jeopardising the dialogue. According to media reports, while the American delegation is travelling to Pakistan for the negotiations, Iran has now refused to attend.

Meanwhile, the Speaker of the Iranian Parliament, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, has asserted that there is no question of backing down on the diplomatic front, though he acknowledged that the rift between the two sides remains significant.

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Updated on:

20 Apr 2026 08:51 am

Published on:

20 Apr 2026 08:50 am

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