US Prepares ‘Economic Bunker Buster Bomb’ Against Russia; Impact on India-China

Necessary to Teach Putin a Lesson! Graham says this bill is necessary to teach Russian President Vladimir Putin a lesson. Broadly speaking, the bill aims to help Ukraine while simultaneously isolating Putin. To mitigate potential diplomatic side effects, the bill also grants the President leeway in implementing sanctions.

Over 80 Senators Support the Bill Graham claims that over 80 US senators from both political parties have supported the new sanctions bill against Russia. Graham stated, “Putin is not less, but more aggressive than before. Until now, we have only exerted soft pressure on Putin, but it’s not working. It’s time to change strategy.”

High Probability of Bill Passage The bill the US Senator is preparing to introduce is called the ‘Sanctioning Russia Act of 2025’. This will be a bipartisan bill; therefore, there is a high probability of its passage.