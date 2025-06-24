scriptUS Prepares ‘Economic Bunker Buster Bomb’ Against Russia; Impact on India-China | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
World

US Prepares ‘Economic Bunker Buster Bomb’ Against Russia; Impact on India-China

The United States is preparing to unleash an ‘economic bunker buster bomb’ on Russia. This could also impact India and China. What’s the full story? Let’s take a look.

Jun 24, 2025 / 11:13 am

Patrika Desk

Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin

Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin (Photo – Washington Post)

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham from the United States of America has made a startling revelation. According to Graham, the US is now preparing to drop an ‘Economic Bunker Buster Bomb’ on Russia.

Now the question is, what is an ‘Economic Bunker Buster Bomb’? In reality, it’s a sanctions bill that will impose numerous economic sanctions on Russia. This is why it’s called an ‘Economic Bunker Buster Bomb’. In a television interview, Graham clarified that this proposed legislation could be the most aggressive sanctions bill against Russia to date.

Necessary to Teach Putin a Lesson!

Graham says this bill is necessary to teach Russian President Vladimir Putin a lesson. Broadly speaking, the bill aims to help Ukraine while simultaneously isolating Putin. To mitigate potential diplomatic side effects, the bill also grants the President leeway in implementing sanctions.

Over 80 Senators Support the Bill

Graham claims that over 80 US senators from both political parties have supported the new sanctions bill against Russia. Graham stated, “Putin is not less, but more aggressive than before. Until now, we have only exerted soft pressure on Putin, but it’s not working. It’s time to change strategy.”

High Probability of Bill Passage

The bill the US Senator is preparing to introduce is called the ‘Sanctioning Russia Act of 2025’. This will be a bipartisan bill; therefore, there is a high probability of its passage.

Impact on India and China

This US bill against Russia will also impact India and China. This bill will prove dangerous for India because it proposes imposing heavy tariffs on countries that continue to import oil, gas, and uranium from Russia unless they provide direct military assistance to Ukraine. Although the bill does not directly name India and China, both countries have purchased significant amounts of oil from Russia even after the start of the Russo-Ukrainian war. India and China’s oil purchases have mitigated the impact of Western sanctions on Russia.

News / World / US Prepares ‘Economic Bunker Buster Bomb’ Against Russia; Impact on India-China

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

After Trump’s Ceasefire Statement, Iran Says Israel Must Stop Attacks First

World

After Trump’s Ceasefire Statement, Iran Says Israel Must Stop Attacks First

in 2 hours

Rajasthan Weather Alert: Heavy Rain Predicted in 21 Districts

Special

Rajasthan Weather Alert: Heavy Rain Predicted in 21 Districts

in 1 hour

US Embassy in Delhi Orders Social Media Monitoring for Visa Applicants

National News

US Embassy in Delhi Orders Social Media Monitoring for Visa Applicants

in 3 hours

Gold price down silver follows what is behind the sudden fall

National News

Gold price down silver follows what is behind the sudden fall

in 4 hours

Latest World

After Trump’s Ceasefire Statement, Iran Says Israel Must Stop Attacks First

World

After Trump’s Ceasefire Statement, Iran Says Israel Must Stop Attacks First

in 2 hours

Operation Sindhu: Over 1700 Indian Citizens Evacuated from Iran and Israel Amidst Conflict

World

Operation Sindhu: Over 1700 Indian Citizens Evacuated from Iran and Israel Amidst Conflict

15 hours ago

Israel Launches Major Attack on Iran, Destroying 6 Airbases

World

Israel Launches Major Attack on Iran, Destroying 6 Airbases

17 hours ago

Iran Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei Lives in Fear of Assassination

Gulf

Iran Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei Lives in Fear of Assassination

19 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.