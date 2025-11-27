Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

World

US President Trump imposes ban on citizens of this country after ‘terrorist attack’ near White House

The United States has indefinitely halted all immigration procedures related to Afghan citizens. Additionally, President Trump has stated that every Afghan citizen will now undergo re-verification. Read the full story...

Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 27, 2025

US President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump (Photo: ANI)

White House Shootout: An attacker opened fire near the White House in Washington D.C., the capital of America. Two National Guard soldiers were killed in this firing. Police and security agencies have arrested the attacker. The attacker has been identified as Afghan national Rahmanutullah.

Attacker Came to America During Biden Administration

US President Trump said that he was brought to America in September 2021 via flights operated by the Biden administration. Trump described Afghanistan as 'a hellish place on earth'. Trump said that this attack highlights the national security threat that America is facing. He said that the Biden administration has allowed 20 million unknown and unvetted people from around the world into the country.

Investigation to be Conducted Again

Trump announced that every individual from Afghanistan will now be re-investigated, and steps will be taken to remove all foreign nationals who are not beneficial to America or cannot love our country. He said, "America will never bow to terror."

Immigration Halted

Meanwhile, following the incident, the Trump administration in America has indefinitely halted all immigration processes related to Afghan citizens. USCIS stated that security and vetting protocols will be reviewed again. Their focus is on the safety of America and the American people.

Interrogation of Attacker Underway

Washington Police Executive Assistant Chief Jeffrey Carroll said that the motive behind the attack is not yet known. Interrogation of the accused has begun. He stated that the attacker "came from a corner" and according to video footage, he started firing as soon as he saw the soldiers.

Published on:

27 Nov 2025 01:05 pm

English News / World / US President Trump imposes ban on citizens of this country after 'terrorist attack' near White House

