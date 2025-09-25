US Rejects Pakistan's Request for Mediation on Kashmir Issue

A US State Department official recently stated that the US has no intention of bringing India and Pakistan together or mediating on the Kashmir issue. According to the official, the Kashmir issue is a bilateral matter between India and Pakistan, and President Trump maintains that he is willing to assist if either country seeks his help. However, India has repeatedly made it clear that it will not tolerate external interference in the Kashmir issue, and therefore, the US will not attempt to do so. This is a major setback for Pakistan, which frequently raises the Kashmir issue and demands external intervention to pressure India. However, such efforts have consistently proved fruitless.