US Rejects Pakistan's Request for Mediation on Kashmir Issue

While the United States of America has been experiencing somewhat strained relations with India recently, it has simultaneously displayed growing proximity to Pakistan. This shift in relations has surprised the world, as before becoming president, Donald Trump presented himself as a friend of India and Indians, openly opposing Pakistan and labeling it a terrorist state. However, Trump's burgeoning closeness to Pakistan has left many perplexed. Several experts suggest that Trump's family's cryptocurrency business dealings in Pakistan may be influencing his favourable stance towards the country. Meanwhile, the US has dealt a significant blow to Pakistan.
A US State Department official recently stated that the US has no intention of bringing India and Pakistan together or mediating on the Kashmir issue. According to the official, the Kashmir issue is a bilateral matter between India and Pakistan, and President Trump maintains that he is willing to assist if either country seeks his help. However, India has repeatedly made it clear that it will not tolerate external interference in the Kashmir issue, and therefore, the US will not attempt to do so. This is a major setback for Pakistan, which frequently raises the Kashmir issue and demands external intervention to pressure India. However, such efforts have consistently proved fruitless.