US Scientists Develop Cancer Drug from Dangerous Fungus

Future Pathways for Fungus-Derived Drugs According to research from the University of Pennsylvania’s School of Engineering and Applied Science, scientists have discovered a compound capable of killing cancer cells. This compound is as effective as FDA-approved drugs, potentially opening new avenues for the discovery of more fungus-derived medications in the future.

Human Trials Possible in the Future The next step is to test aspergillomycin in animal models, raising hopes for future human trials. Further Drug Discoveries from Nature Sheryl Gao, Professor of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering (CBE) at the University of Pennsylvania and lead author of a new research published in the journal Nature Chemical Biology, stated that fungi provided penicillin. The research results indicate that many more drugs remain to be discovered from nature. This therapy is a type of peptide, ribosomally made and later modified. These are called RiPPs, pronounced ‘Rip’. The compound’s name comes from its origin: a ribosome, a small cellular structure that makes the protein, later modified to enhance its cancer-killing properties.