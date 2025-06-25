scriptUS Scientists Develop Cancer Drug from Dangerous Fungus | Latest News | Patrika News
World

US Scientists Develop Cancer Drug from Dangerous Fungus

American scientists claim to have achieved a breakthrough in cancer treatment, developing a new drug. Details of their work are yet to be revealed.

Jun 25, 2025 / 12:23 pm

Patrika Desk

Cancer medicine

Cancer medicine (Representational Photo)

A team of American scientists has transformed a dangerous fungus into a powerful cancer-fighting drug, according to newly released research. Scientists isolated a novel class of molecules from Aspergillus flavus, a toxic crop fungus. They then modified these chemicals and tested them on leukaemia cells.

Future Pathways for Fungus-Derived Drugs

According to research from the University of Pennsylvania’s School of Engineering and Applied Science, scientists have discovered a compound capable of killing cancer cells. This compound is as effective as FDA-approved drugs, potentially opening new avenues for the discovery of more fungus-derived medications in the future.

Human Trials Possible in the Future

The next step is to test aspergillomycin in animal models, raising hopes for future human trials.

Further Drug Discoveries from Nature

Sheryl Gao, Professor of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering (CBE) at the University of Pennsylvania and lead author of a new research published in the journal Nature Chemical Biology, stated that fungi provided penicillin. The research results indicate that many more drugs remain to be discovered from nature. This therapy is a type of peptide, ribosomally made and later modified. These are called RiPPs, pronounced ‘Rip’. The compound’s name comes from its origin: a ribosome, a small cellular structure that makes the protein, later modified to enhance its cancer-killing properties.

No Side Effects

Importantly, these compounds had little or no effect on breast, liver, or lung cancer cells, or on various bacteria and fungi. This suggests that aspergimicin’s harmful effects are limited to specific cell types, a crucial characteristic for a future drug.

