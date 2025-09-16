Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

US Secretary of State Warns Hamas: ‘Days Left to Accept Ceasefire’

US Senator Marco Rubio has issued a threat to Hamas during his visit to Israel. What is the full story? Let's take a look.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 16, 2025

Marco Rubio with Benjamin Netanyahu
Marco Rubio with Benjamin Netanyahu (Photo - Washington Post)

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has concluded his two-day visit to Israel. Accompanied by his wife, Jeanette Christina Dousdebes Rubio, he has departed for Qatar. During his visit to Israel, Rubio met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and several ministers, discussing key aspects of the Israel-Hamas war. Before leaving for Qatar, Rubio issued a warning to Hamas.

“Only Days Left to Accept a Ceasefire Agreement”

Rubio threatened the terrorist organisation Hamas, stating that they have only a few days left to accept a ceasefire agreement. Rubio said, “Israel has begun operations in Gaza City. Very little time remains to reach a ceasefire agreement. We don't have months, perhaps only weeks or days left. Therefore, Hamas has only a few days left to accept the ceasefire. If Hamas fails to do so, it will face dire consequences.”

Intensified Bombardment of Gaza City

Following Rubio's visit to Israel, the bombardment of Gaza City has intensified. Today, Tuesday, 16 September, the Israeli army launched heavy bombardments on Gaza City, which are expected to increase in the coming days. This has caused widespread panic in Gaza City.

