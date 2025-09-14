Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

World

US Senator Rubio Begins Two-Day Visit to Israel

US Senator Marco Rubio has arrived in Israel for a two-day visit.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 14, 2025

Marco Rubio arrived in Israel
Marco Rubio arrived in Israel (Photo - Open Source Intel on social media)

United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio has arrived in Israel. His plane landed in Jerusalem earlier today, Sunday, 14 September. He arrived with his wife, Jeanette Christina Dousdebes Rubio. He was welcomed at the airport by the US Ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee, and several Israeli officials.

Significance of Rubio's Visit to Israel

Rubio's visit to Israel is highly significant. During his stay, he will meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and several ministers. Discussions will primarily focus on the Israel-Hamas war, the release of hostages held by Hamas, broader Middle East security, and America's commitment to Israel's security. Additionally, Rubio may discuss Netanyahu's proposed plan for full annexation of the West Bank.

Elimination of Hamas is Necessary

Before departing for Israel, Rubio stated that the elimination of Hamas is necessary. He asserted that if peace in Gaza is desired, Hamas must be ended.

Possible Discussion on Doha Airstrikes

Israel recently conducted airstrikes in Doha, the capital of Qatar, targeting Hamas leaders. Reports suggest that US President Donald Trump is unhappy about this, as it could negatively impact US-Qatar relations. In this context, Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani met with Trump and condemned the Israeli strikes. Rubio will likely discuss this matter with Netanyahu and may advise against such actions in the future, potentially conveying Trump's concerns. It is noteworthy that Qatar gifted Trump a private jet worth approximately $400 million during his visit.

Related Topics

israel hamas war

world news

World News in Hindi

Published on:

14 Sept 2025 04:49 pm

English News / World / US Senator Rubio Begins Two-Day Visit to Israel
