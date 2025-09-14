US Senator Rubio Begins Two-Day Visit to Israel

Israel recently conducted airstrikes in Doha, the capital of Qatar, targeting Hamas leaders. Reports suggest that US President Donald Trump is unhappy about this, as it could negatively impact US-Qatar relations. In this context, Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani met with Trump and condemned the Israeli strikes. Rubio will likely discuss this matter with Netanyahu and may advise against such actions in the future, potentially conveying Trump's concerns. It is noteworthy that Qatar gifted Trump a private jet worth approximately $400 million during his visit.