US Strike Kills 11 Aboard Venezuelan Drug Vessel

Tensions have been simmering between the United States Of America and Venezuela for the past few months. Amidst this, the US has taken strong action against a vessel originating from Venezuela. On Tuesday, the US military launched an attack on a ship carrying drugs from Venezuela in the Caribbean Sea. US President Donald Trump announced the attack, stating that the ship was in international waters and operated by the notorious Venezuelan criminal organisation, Tren de Aragua. The US designated Tren de Aragua as a foreign terrorist organisation in February.
Eleven people were killed in the US attack on the drug-carrying vessel. All are reported to be members of Tren de Aragua. A video of the attack has also emerged. Following the attack, Trump warned those seeking to traffic drugs into the US.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed the attack, stating that the US military conducted a precise strike on the drug-carrying vessel. Trump claimed that those on board were narco-terrorists plotting to smuggle drugs into the US. Both Trump and Rubio asserted that the ship and its drug cargo were destroyed in the attack.
Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro has yet to directly respond to the attack. However, some Venezuelan ministers claim that the video of the attack shown by Trump is AI-generated. The video is under investigation, and currently, no evidence of manipulation has been found.