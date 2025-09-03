US Strike Kills 11 Aboard Venezuelan Drug Vessel

Tensions have been simmering between the United States Of America and Venezuela for the past few months. Amidst this, the US has taken strong action against a vessel originating from Venezuela. On Tuesday, the US military launched an attack on a ship carrying drugs from Venezuela in the Caribbean Sea. US President Donald Trump announced the attack, stating that the ship was in international waters and operated by the notorious Venezuelan criminal organisation, Tren de Aragua. The US designated Tren de Aragua as a foreign terrorist organisation in February.