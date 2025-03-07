US Supreme Court rejects plea to block extradition of Mumbai attack accused

scriptUS Supreme Court rejects plea to block extradition of Mumbai attack accused | Latest News | Patrika News
The US Supreme Court has rejected a petition to block the extradition of Tahawwur Rana, accused in the Mumbai terror attacks, to India.

Tahawwur Hussain Rana, the main accused in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, is currently imprisoned in the United States of America. The Indian government has been striving for Rana’s extradition for a considerable time and now received a green signal.
The Supreme Court of the US has ruled to hand over Rana to India. Furthermore, during PM Narendra Modi’s visit to the US, President Donald Trump stated that he would soon extradite the Mumbai attack accused to India. However, Rana, while incarcerated, is attempting to prevent his extradition to India and has filed a petition with the US Supreme Court to this effect. He has now, however, suffered a setback in this matter.

US Supreme Court Rejects Rana’s Petition

Rana, accused in the Mumbai attacks, had petitioned the US Supreme Court to prevent his extradition to India. In his petition, Rana claimed that if extradited to India, he would be tortured and killed. He presented several arguments to prevent his extradition but to no avail. The US Supreme Court dismissed Rana’s petition on Thursday. This is a major blow to the Mumbai attack accused, as it was his last attempt to prevent extradition to India.

Lashkar-e-Taiba Carried Out the Attacks

The Mumbai terror attacks were carried out by the Pakistani terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba. The attacks resulted in the deaths of 175 people, including 166 civilians and 9 terrorists. Furthermore, over 300 people were injured in the attack. Ten Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists were involved; only one, Ajmal Kasab, survived and was subsequently executed in 2012. Tahawwur Rana played a key role in planning the attacks.

