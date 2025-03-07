US Supreme Court rejects plea to block extradition of Mumbai attack accused

The Supreme Court of the US has ruled to hand over Rana to India. Furthermore, during PM Narendra Modi’s visit to the US, President Donald Trump stated that he would soon extradite the Mumbai attack accused to India. However, Rana, while incarcerated, is attempting to prevent his extradition to India and has filed a petition with the US Supreme Court to this effect. He has now, however, suffered a setback in this matter.

US Supreme Court Rejects Rana’s Petition Rana, accused in the Mumbai attacks, had petitioned the US Supreme Court to prevent his extradition to India. In his petition, Rana claimed that if extradited to India, he would be tortured and killed. He presented several arguments to prevent his extradition but to no avail. The US Supreme Court dismissed Rana’s petition on Thursday. This is a major blow to the Mumbai attack accused, as it was his last attempt to prevent extradition to India.