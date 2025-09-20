Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Asia Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

World

US Tech Glitch Disrupts Over 1,800 Flights, Hundreds Cancelled

A technical glitch in the US impacted more than 1,800 flights. What is the whole story? Let's take a look.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 20, 2025

Flights disrupted at Dallas airport
Flights disrupted at Dallas airport (Photo - Washington Post)

A surprising incident unfolded in Texas, United States of America, on Friday. A technical malfunction at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport and Dallas Love Field Airport disrupted air traffic control, causing delays for over 1,800 flights and cancellations of hundreds more. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued a ground stop, bringing operations to a complete standstill at both airports.

What Caused the Flight Delays and Cancellations?

According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), a telecom outage affecting telecom company equipment caused delays for over 1,800 flights and hundreds of cancellations at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport and Dallas Love Field Airport. No malfunctions were detected in the FAA's systems.

Technical Malfunction Unresolved Until Night

The telecom company equipment malfunction began around 1 pm local time on Friday and persisted until approximately 8-9 pm. However, the FAA permitted the resumption of some flights after 3:30 pm. Some flights had to be diverted to nearby airports.

Thousands of Passengers Affected

The telecom equipment malfunction at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport and Dallas Love Field Airport caused significant disruption for thousands of passengers. Large crowds gathered at both airports, with many passengers unable to reach their destinations on time.

Share the news:

Related Topics

world news

World News in Hindi

Published on:

20 Sept 2025 12:36 pm

English News / World / US Tech Glitch Disrupts Over 1,800 Flights, Hundreds Cancelled
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Asia Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.