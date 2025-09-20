US Tech Glitch Disrupts Over 1,800 Flights, Hundreds Cancelled

A surprising incident unfolded in Texas, United States of America, on Friday. A technical malfunction at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport and Dallas Love Field Airport disrupted air traffic control, causing delays for over 1,800 flights and cancellations of hundreds more. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued a ground stop, bringing operations to a complete standstill at both airports.
According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), a telecom outage affecting telecom company equipment caused delays for over 1,800 flights and hundreds of cancellations at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport and Dallas Love Field Airport. No malfunctions were detected in the FAA's systems.
The telecom company equipment malfunction began around 1 pm local time on Friday and persisted until approximately 8-9 pm. However, the FAA permitted the resumption of some flights after 3:30 pm. Some flights had to be diverted to nearby airports.
The telecom equipment malfunction at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport and Dallas Love Field Airport caused significant disruption for thousands of passengers. Large crowds gathered at both airports, with many passengers unable to reach their destinations on time.