US to Replace H-1B Visa Lottery with Merit-Based System

The Donald Trump administration in the United States is planning to replace the existing lottery system for issuing H-1B visas with a new merit-based selection system. Under this proposal by the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS), applicants for the 85,000 H-1B visa slots will be selected based on their qualifications and salary level. This system will prioritise applicants with higher skills and higher salaries. Since Indians are the largest beneficiaries of H-1B visas, this new system will directly impact Indian professionals.