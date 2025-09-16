US Troops Destroy Drug Cartel Ship Following President Trump's Order

Following an order from US President Donald Trump, US troops launched a major attack on a drug cartel in international waters near Venezuela. The US military targeted a ship linked to the cartel that was en route to the United States carrying drugs.
Following the attack, President Donald Trump stated that three people were killed in the incident. The ship was travelling from Venezuela towards the US, carrying a significant drug shipment. He described the attack as targeting a drug trafficking network and narco-terrorists, a cartel highly active in the southern part of the United States. This marks the second major US attack on Venezuela this month.
Trump asserted that drug cartels operating on US soil will not be tolerated and that the US administration will eliminate them completely. Trump also shared a video of the attack on Truth Social, showing an explosion and fire engulfing a ship. There has been no official response from Venezuela to the US attack.
Previously, on September 3rd, the US attacked another ship carrying drugs from Venezuela. The US claimed that 11 individuals linked to the drug cartel were killed in that attack. The Trump administration framed these actions as part of an effort to curb drug cartels. Tensions between the US and Venezuela continue to escalate, with increased US military activity in the Caribbean region near Venezuela.
On Saturday, five US F35 fighter jets were observed landing in Puerto Rico. Donald Trump has ordered the deployment of 10 stealth fighter jets to the region, operating outside Venezuelan international waters. Additionally, seven US warships and a nuclear submarine are present in the Caribbean area.