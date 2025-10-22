Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

US Vice President Vance to Meet Israeli PM Netanyahu Today

US Vice President JD Vance will meet Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu today. During this, both will discuss important aspects related to the Israel-Hamas ceasefire.

less than 1 minute read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 22, 2025

Benjamin Netanyahu and JD Vance

Benjamin Netanyahu and JD Vance (Photo - Times of Israel on social media)

US Vice President JD Vance is currently on a visit to Israel. During this visit, today, Wednesday, October 22, he will meet with Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu. The two will meet in Jerusalem shortly. During this time, the Israeli PM, along with his wife Sara Netanyahu, will welcome the US Vice President and his wife Usha Vance.

Key Aspects of Israel-Hamas Ceasefire to be Discussed

Netanyahu and Vance will discuss key aspects of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire. This meeting will take place in Netanyahu's office, with members of the delegations from both countries also participating. It is noteworthy that both sides had agreed to stop the war, accepting the ceasefire proposal from US President Donald Trump. However, Hamas does not agree to certain conditions, and negotiations are ongoing. This ceasefire was dealt a blow when Hamas violated it, in response to which Israel launched intense airstrikes on Gaza, targeting Hamas. However, both sides are now once again observing the ceasefire.

Vance to Meet Israeli President as Well

After meeting Netanyahu, Vance will also meet with Israeli President Isaac Herzog. Their meeting will take place at the President's residence.

22 Oct 2025 03:12 pm

