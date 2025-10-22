US Vice President Vance to Meet Israeli PM Netanyahu Today

Benjamin Netanyahu and JD Vance (Photo - Times of Israel on social media)
US Vice President JD Vance is currently on a visit to Israel. During this visit, today, Wednesday, October 22, he will meet with Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu. The two will meet in Jerusalem shortly. During this time, the Israeli PM, along with his wife Sara Netanyahu, will welcome the US Vice President and his wife Usha Vance.
Netanyahu and Vance will discuss key aspects of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire. This meeting will take place in Netanyahu's office, with members of the delegations from both countries also participating. It is noteworthy that both sides had agreed to stop the war, accepting the ceasefire proposal from US President Donald Trump. However, Hamas does not agree to certain conditions, and negotiations are ongoing. This ceasefire was dealt a blow when Hamas violated it, in response to which Israel launched intense airstrikes on Gaza, targeting Hamas. However, both sides are now once again observing the ceasefire.
After meeting Netanyahu, Vance will also meet with Israeli President Isaac Herzog. Their meeting will take place at the President's residence.
