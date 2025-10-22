US Vice President Vance to Meet Israeli PM Netanyahu Today

Netanyahu and Vance will discuss key aspects of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire. This meeting will take place in Netanyahu's office, with members of the delegations from both countries also participating. It is noteworthy that both sides had agreed to stop the war, accepting the ceasefire proposal from US President Donald Trump. However, Hamas does not agree to certain conditions, and negotiations are ongoing. This ceasefire was dealt a blow when Hamas violated it, in response to which Israel launched intense airstrikes on Gaza, targeting Hamas. However, both sides are now once again observing the ceasefire.