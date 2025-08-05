US to Implement $15,000 Visa Bond Rule for Selected Countries from August 20

US Visa Bond: Bad news for those dreaming of visiting the United States. The US government has significantly increased visa fees under a new pilot program. Citizens of certain countries will now have to deposit a bond of up to $15,000 (approximately ₹13 lakh) for tourist and Business Visas. This rule will come into effect on 20 August 2025 and will last for one year. The aim of this program is to curb the number of foreigners who overstay their visas.
This order by President Donald Trump will affect countries with high visa violation rates. These include countries such as Chad, Eritrea, Haiti, Myanmar, Yemen, Burundi, Djibouti, and Togo. According to the Federal Register notice, this bond may also apply to citizens of countries where screening and verification information is inadequate.
Under this pilot program, US consular officers can decide to impose a bond on applicants from countries with high visa violation rates. This bond will ensure that visa holders leave the US by the stipulated time. According to the US Travel Association, this program will affect approximately 2,000 applicants.
President Trump has taken several steps to curb illegal immigration. The travel ban issued in June, which imposed full or partial restrictions on citizens of 19 countries, was also a step in this direction. Furthermore, under another recently implemented rule, all immigrants must carry their legal documents with them at all times and must inform the government within 10 days of changing their address. Failure to comply can result in a fine of up to $5,000.
Although India is not included in the list of countries affected under this program, the visa process and fees have already become more difficult for Indian applicants. In 2023, the US embassy aimed to process over 1 million non-immigrant visas, prioritizing Indians. However, fees for visa categories such as H-1B, L-1, and EB-5 have also increased since April 2024, increasing the financial burden on Indian professionals and students.