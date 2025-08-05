US to Implement $15,000 Visa Bond Rule for Selected Countries from August 20

US Visa Bond: Bad news for those dreaming of visiting the United States. The US government has significantly increased visa fees under a new pilot program. Citizens of certain countries will now have to deposit a bond of up to $15,000 (approximately ₹13 lakh) for tourist and Business Visas. This rule will come into effect on 20 August 2025 and will last for one year. The aim of this program is to curb the number of foreigners who overstay their visas.