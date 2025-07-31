31 July 2025,

Thursday

World

US$893 Million F-35 Fighter Jet Crash: US Navy F-35 Destroyed by Fire

A US Air Force F-35 fighter jet crashed today, causing widespread alarm.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Jul 31, 2025

F-35 fighter jet crashes
F-35 fighter jet crashes (Photo - @RT_com on social media)

Plane crashes are occurring with alarming frequency. Recently, a US Navy F-35 fighter jet, one of the most advanced and reliable in the fleet, crashed in California. This incident adds to the growing number of plane crashes, involving both civilian and military aircraft.

Crash Near Naval Air Station Causes Alarm

The F-35 crashed in a field near the Naval Air Station in Fresno, California, causing considerable alarm.

F-35 Engulfed in Flames

Upon impact, the F-35 immediately caught fire and was completely destroyed, sending a plume of smoke into the sky.

Pilot Hospitalised

Reports indicate the pilot managed to eject before the crash. Emergency services personnel transported the pilot to a hospital for treatment.

₹893 Crores Destroyed

The crashed aircraft was an F-35C, valued at approximately US$102.1 million (लगभग 893 करोड़ रूपए), representing a significant financial loss.

Fifteenth Incident of its Kind

This marks the fifteenth reported crash of an F-35. The frequency of these incidents, involving one of the world's most advanced fighter jets, is raising concerns. Some social media users are speculating about a link to the tariffs imposed by former US President Donald Trump on India.

Related Topics

world news

World News in Hindi

Published on:

31 Jul 2025 01:17 pm

English News / World / US$893 Million F-35 Fighter Jet Crash: US Navy F-35 Destroyed by Fire
