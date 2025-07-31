Plane crashes are occurring with alarming frequency. Recently, a US Navy F-35 fighter jet, one of the most advanced and reliable in the fleet, crashed in California. This incident adds to the growing number of plane crashes, involving both civilian and military aircraft.
The F-35 crashed in a field near the Naval Air Station in Fresno, California, causing considerable alarm.
Upon impact, the F-35 immediately caught fire and was completely destroyed, sending a plume of smoke into the sky.
Reports indicate the pilot managed to eject before the crash. Emergency services personnel transported the pilot to a hospital for treatment.
The crashed aircraft was an F-35C, valued at approximately US$102.1 million (लगभग 893 करोड़ रूपए), representing a significant financial loss.
This marks the fifteenth reported crash of an F-35. The frequency of these incidents, involving one of the world's most advanced fighter jets, is raising concerns. Some social media users are speculating about a link to the tariffs imposed by former US President Donald Trump on India.