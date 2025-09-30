Vandalism of India's Father of the Nation in London: Anti-national slogans deface Gandhi statue

Statue of Mahatma Gandhi (Image: X)
A shameful incident of insult to India and Mahatma Gandhi has come to light in London. The famous statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Tavistock Square here was vandalised, and anti-India slogans were written around it. The High Commission of India has strongly condemned such an incident just a few days before Gandhi Jayanti. Calling it a shameful act, they termed it an attack on Gandhi's principles. The annual Gandhi Jayanti celebration was scheduled to be held at this very spot on October 2.
Sharing a social media post, the Indian High Commission stated that local authorities have been informed about the vandalism of this monument. Work to repair the statue has also commenced immediately. While providing this information, the Indian High Commission stated that officials from the mission were also present at the spot to ensure that the work to restore the monument to its original condition was carried out systematically.
This iconic statue depicts the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, seated in a meditative pose. It was vandalised, and anti-India slogans were written on its pedestal. Slogans such as Gandhi, Modi, Hindustani, and Terrorist were inscribed on it. In a statement regarding the incident, the Indian High Commission said, "The High Commission of India in London is deeply saddened by this incident. We strongly condemn this shameful act of vandalism of the statue of Mahatma Gandhi installed at Tavistock Square."
They further stated, "This is not just vandalism, but a violent attack on the idea of non-violence. Such an attack just three days before the International Day of Non-Violence is also an attack on the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi. We have strongly raised this issue with the local authorities for immediate action, and our team has already reached the spot. They are coordinating with the authorities to restore the statue's former honour. Upon receiving the complaint, the Metropolitan Police and local Camden Council officials have begun investigating the matter and are searching for the accused."
