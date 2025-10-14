Venezuela Gold Mine Collapse Kills 14 Miners

Gold mine collapses in Venezuela (Photo: Patrika)
Mine collapses are a global phenomenon, and their frequency has increased in recent times. Such incidents occur periodically across the world. A mine collapse has now been reported in Venezuela. On Monday, a gold mine collapsed in the city of El Callao, Roscio municipality, in Venezuela's Bolivar state, due to flooding caused by heavy rainfall, creating panic.
As many as 14 miners have died in the collapse of a gold mine in the city of El Callao, Roscio municipality, in Venezuela's Bolivar state. Local government officials provided this information.
Several miners are still trapped following the collapse of the gold mine, and floodwaters have also filled the mine. A rescue operation is currently in progress, with efforts being made to pump out the water from the mine using pumps to facilitate the rescue of the trapped miners. The rescue team includes firefighters and personnel from Civil Protection. A command centre has also been established near the mine to ensure the smooth execution of the rescue operation and maintain coordination.
The Mayor of Roscio, Wuihelm Torrellas, issued an official statement expressing his condolences to the families of the miners who lost their lives in the gold mine incident.
Big NewsView All
World
Trending