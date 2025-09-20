Venezuela Urges UN to Halt US Military Activities in the Caribbean

Tensions between the United States Of America and Venezuela show no signs of easing. This has led to increased US military activity in the Caribbean, causing concern in Venezuela. Earlier this month, the US also attacked three Venezuelan vessels allegedly carrying drugs. Meanwhile, Venezuela has appealed to the United Nations (UN).
Venezuela has urged the United Nations to immediately halt US military activities in the Caribbean. This appeal was made by Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil and UN representative Alexander Yanez. Both claim that the US Navy, Air Force, and ground deployments pose a threat to regional stability.
The US has significantly increased its military presence in the southern Caribbean. Since late August, the US has deployed approximately seven warships, a nuclear-powered submarine, F-35B fighter jets, numerous helicopters, and thousands of troops to the region. US officials claim this is in response to Venezuela and other Latin American drug cartels, designated as global terrorist organisations by the US in February.
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has described the growing US military presence in the Caribbean as an attack on his country's sovereignty. He further labelled it the biggest threat to the Caribbean in a century.