Vietnam Cruise Ship Sinks in Storm, 37 Dead, Many Missing

A cruise ship carrying tourists capsized at sea in Vietnam. The accident is attributed to a severe storm.
The cruise ship sank in Ha Long Bay, Quang Ninh province, following a violent storm. The incident has resulted in 37 deaths, with rescue operations still underway.
The incident occurred at approximately 1:30 PM (local time) on Saturday. The ship encountered a powerful storm. Authorities reported losing contact with the vessel by 2:05 PM, after which it submerged in the bay.
There were 48 passengers aboard the cruise ship at the time, comprising 24 men and 24 women, many reportedly young people and children. Most passengers were Vietnamese, visiting the UNESCO World Heritage site from the capital, Hanoi.
Despite challenging weather and heavy rain, rescue teams managed to pull 11 people alive from the water. However, dozens remain missing, prompting a large-scale rescue operation.
The deaths have prompted a wave of national mourning. Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh issued a statement expressing his deepest condolences to the families of the victims.
He has also called for an investigation into the accident. A statement from the government indicated that any negligence in the incident will be dealt with severely.
Ha Long Bay is one of Vietnam's premier tourist destinations. In 2019, it received over 4 million domestic and international visitors.