20 July 2025,

Sunday

World

Vietnam Cruise Ship Sinks in Storm, 37 Dead, Many Missing

A cruise ship capsized in Ha Long Bay, Vietnam, resulting in the death of 37 people. The accident occurred due to a severe storm on Saturday. Rescue teams have saved 11 people, while several others remain missing. The Prime Minister has ordered an investigation.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Jul 20, 2025

Cruise ship sank into Bay (Courtesy- IANS)

A cruise ship carrying tourists capsized at sea in Vietnam. The accident is attributed to a severe storm.

The cruise ship sank in Ha Long Bay, Quang Ninh province, following a violent storm. The incident has resulted in 37 deaths, with rescue operations still underway.

The incident occurred at approximately 1:30 PM (local time) on Saturday. The ship encountered a powerful storm. Authorities reported losing contact with the vessel by 2:05 PM, after which it submerged in the bay.

48 Passengers Onboard

There were 48 passengers aboard the cruise ship at the time, comprising 24 men and 24 women, many reportedly young people and children. Most passengers were Vietnamese, visiting the UNESCO World Heritage site from the capital, Hanoi.

Despite challenging weather and heavy rain, rescue teams managed to pull 11 people alive from the water. However, dozens remain missing, prompting a large-scale rescue operation.

National Mourning After Tourist Deaths

The deaths have prompted a wave of national mourning. Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh issued a statement expressing his deepest condolences to the families of the victims.

He has also called for an investigation into the accident. A statement from the government indicated that any negligence in the incident will be dealt with severely.

Ha Long Bay is one of Vietnam's premier tourist destinations. In 2019, it received over 4 million domestic and international visitors.

Published on:

20 Jul 2025 10:20 am

English News / World / Vietnam Cruise Ship Sinks in Storm, 37 Dead, Many Missing
