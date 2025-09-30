Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

World

Vietnam’s Bualoi Storm Claims 19 Lives, 21 Missing

At least 19 people have died following Typhoon Bualoi, which struck Vietnam on Monday morning. An alert has been issued for landslides and flash floods in several areas for the next six hours.

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Sep 30, 2025

Typhoon Bualoi Vietnam

Typhoon Bualoi (Image: X)

Typhoon Bualoi wreaked havoc in Vietnam on Monday, with the death toll rising to 19 and 21 people still missing, the government confirmed on Tuesday. The typhoon is the most destructive to hit the country this year. Heavy rainfall has also increased the risk of floods and landslides in the northern regions. Hundreds of homes have been damaged and electricity supply has been completely cut off by the destructive storm.

Over One Lakh Homes Damaged

According to the National Meteorological Forecasting Agency, the typhoon made landfall in north-central Vietnam on Monday morning, triggering eight-meter-high waves. The same storm claimed at least 10 lives in the Philippines last week. The government stated that 88 people were injured and over one lakh homes were damaged in the incident. Additionally, crops spread over more than ten thousand hectares have been completely ruined. Authorities have banned fishing boats and suspended operations from four airports in coastal areas.

Landslide Alert Issued for Next Six Hours

According to reports, several parts of Vietnam have received over 300 millimeters of rain in the last 24 hours. The possibility of continued rainfall in the coming time has also been indicated. Along with the rain, warnings have been issued for strong winds and lightning strikes. Many areas have already lost connectivity due to heavy rainfall, which has been ongoing across the country since Saturday. Meanwhile, the meteorological department has issued a landslide and flash flood alert for several areas in the next six hours.

