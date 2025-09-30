Vietnam’s Bualoi Storm Claims 19 Lives, 21 Missing

According to reports, several parts of Vietnam have received over 300 millimeters of rain in the last 24 hours. The possibility of continued rainfall in the coming time has also been indicated. Along with the rain, warnings have been issued for strong winds and lightning strikes. Many areas have already lost connectivity due to heavy rainfall, which has been ongoing across the country since Saturday. Meanwhile, the meteorological department has issued a landslide and flash flood alert for several areas in the next six hours.