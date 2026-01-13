Violence against Hindus continues in Bangladesh ahead of elections, seventh murder in 23 days

Prior to this, on January 5, a Hindu shopkeeper was murdered with sharp weapons in the Narsingdi district of Bangladesh. Sharat Mani Chakraborty, 40, was critically injured in this attack and died during treatment. Before Mani's murder, a Hindu journalist in Bangladesh was also killed. Journalist Rana Pratap Bairagi was shot dead in broad daylight. According to eyewitnesses, the attackers arrived on motorcycles. They called him out from his ice factory, took him to a nearby alley, and after an argument, shot him multiple times in the head.