World

Viral Video Over One Million View: Gujarati-Speaking Boy Found in Vietnam, Learned Language Watching ‘Balika Vadhu’

A local young man in Vietnam surprised an Indian couple, Nik and Miral, by speaking fluent Gujarati with them and responding to "Kem cho?" with "Maja ma."

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 02, 2025

Vietnamese speaks Gujarati

A Vietnamese person speaks Gujarati. (Photo: Instagram/@bearded__daddy)

A unique encounter between Indians on the streets of Vietnam has taken social media by storm. Indian travel blogger Nik Sindhava and his wife Miral were holidaying when they struck up a conversation with a local Vietnamese youth. The moment was so amusing that the couple captured it on video, and the clip is now garnering millions of views. In a country like Vietnam, where most tourists communicate in English or basic Hindi, hearing Gujarati is nothing short of a miracle. It is noteworthy that the Vietnamese learned Gujarati by watching the TV serial 'Balika Vadhu.' Let's delve into the full story behind this viral sensation.

It was heartwarming to hear Gujarati from a Vietnamese person

The conversation began quite unexpectedly. The Vietnamese youth asked Nik and Miral, "I know Hindi, but there's one language I like even more. Tell me, what is your mother tongue?" Miral replied with a smile, "We are Gujarati." And that was it! Nik enthusiastically asked, "Kem cho?" meaning "How are you?" The Vietnamese man immediately responded, "Majaa ma!" meaning "I am absolutely fine." The couple was stunned. Nik later shared that they could never have imagined someone in Vietnam would speak Gujarati. The video was shared on Instagram from the account @bearded__daddy with the caption: "This moment shook us in Vietnam. First Hindi, then Gujarati!"

What is the secret to this video's popularity?

The number of Indian tourists in Vietnam is rapidly increasing. In 2024 alone, over 400,000 Indians visited, many of whom are fans of Bollywood, Indian food, and TV shows. The Vietnamese youth himself mentioned that he learns these languages by watching Indian serials. One user commented, "I met the same person. He said he had watched all episodes of 'Balika Vadhu' and upon seeing my wedding bangles, he exclaimed, 'Wow, these are just like in the serial!'"

They learn languages by meeting tourists

These comments highlight how small interactions foster cultural exchange. Vietnamese people are known for their hospitality – they learn languages by meeting tourists to make conversations engaging and to make visitors feel at home. Nik and Miral's trip brought back memories of Vietnam's beautiful beaches and street food, but this video remained the most special takeaway. People are sharing it on social media, saying, "The charm of Indian culture abroad!"

Vietnamese people are super sweet

One user wrote, "No wonder, Indian tourists are everywhere in Vietnam. They learn languages so that we feel at home. Vietnamese people are super sweet." This story reminds us that travel is not just about seeing places, but about connecting with people. If you are planning a trip to Vietnam, be prepared for such delightful surprises.

This trend is due to Bollywood and OTT platforms

Another interesting observation from the comments was that many Indians shared that they encountered more people speaking Hindi and Gujarati than English in Vietnam. This trend is attributed to Bollywood and OTT platforms, where Indian content is gaining global reach. Nik said, "This experience made us proud to be Indians." The video not only brought laughter but also built a cultural bridge. Overall, this viral clip is an inspiration for travel enthusiasts – perhaps your next trip will also have a similar wonderful moment!

