Viral Video Over One Million View: Gujarati-Speaking Boy Found in Vietnam, Learned Language Watching ‘Balika Vadhu’

The conversation began quite unexpectedly. The Vietnamese youth asked Nik and Miral, "I know Hindi, but there's one language I like even more. Tell me, what is your mother tongue?" Miral replied with a smile, "We are Gujarati." And that was it! Nik enthusiastically asked, "Kem cho?" meaning "How are you?" The Vietnamese man immediately responded, "Majaa ma!" meaning "I am absolutely fine." The couple was stunned. Nik later shared that they could never have imagined someone in Vietnam would speak Gujarati. The video was shared on Instagram from the account @bearded__daddy with the caption: "This moment shook us in Vietnam. First Hindi, then Gujarati!"