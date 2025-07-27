27 July 2025,

Sunday

World

Walmart Stabbing Leaves 11 Injured in Michigan

A man stabbed multiple people at a Walmart store in Traverse City, Michigan, USA. What is the full story? Let's find out.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Jul 27, 2025

Stabbing in Walmart
Stabbing in Walmart (Photo - Washington Post)

Crime is on the rise globally, and even developed nations are not immune. Incidents of crime occur daily in countries like the United States Of America, and Saturday was no exception. In Traverse City, Michigan, a 42-year-old man attacked people in a Walmart store with a folding knife. This sudden attack caused panic in the Walmart.

11 People Injured

The man attacked 11 people with the knife, all of whom sustained injuries. The injured comprised six men and five women. The attacker and the victims’ identities have not yet been publicly released.

Victims Hospitalised

The injured were admitted to a medical centre for treatment. Reports indicate that six victims are in serious condition, three of whom required surgery following the attack. The condition of the remaining five is reported to be stable.

Attacker Arrested

The attacker was apprehended by other people present in the Walmart, and police arrived shortly after to make the arrest.

Investigation Underway

Police have launched an investigation into the incident. Preliminary investigations suggest that the attack was random and not premeditated. The investigation is ongoing, and the Walmart has been closed until further notice.

Published on:

27 Jul 2025 01:09 pm

English News / World / Walmart Stabbing Leaves 11 Injured in Michigan
