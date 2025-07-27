Walmart Stabbing Leaves 11 Injured in Michigan

Crime is on the rise globally, and even developed nations are not immune. Incidents of crime occur daily in countries like the United States Of America, and Saturday was no exception. In Traverse City, Michigan, a 42-year-old man attacked people in a Walmart store with a folding knife. This sudden attack caused panic in the Walmart.
The man attacked 11 people with the knife, all of whom sustained injuries. The injured comprised six men and five women. The attacker and the victims’ identities have not yet been publicly released.
The injured were admitted to a medical centre for treatment. Reports indicate that six victims are in serious condition, three of whom required surgery following the attack. The condition of the remaining five is reported to be stable.
The attacker was apprehended by other people present in the Walmart, and police arrived shortly after to make the arrest.
Police have launched an investigation into the incident. Preliminary investigations suggest that the attack was random and not premeditated. The investigation is ongoing, and the Walmart has been closed until further notice.