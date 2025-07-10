Wanted by US, Chinese Hacker Arrested in Italy for Allegedly Stealing COVID-19 Vaccine Formula

Italian authorities have arrested a Chinese national wanted by the United States on charges of stealing intelligence related to COVID-19 vaccines from the US during the coronavirus pandemic. The US alleges the individual was part of a state-sponsored hacking group that stole COVID-19 vaccine secrets from the US in early 2020, at the height of the pandemic. Xu Zewei, the accused, was arrested on 3 July at Milan’s Malpensa airport following the issuance of an international arrest warrant by the US.