Wanted Criminal Munawar Khan Repatriated from Kuwait

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) achieved a significant success today, Thursday, 11 September, with the repatriation of a wanted criminal, Munawar Khan, from Kuwait to India.
Munawar Khan faces serious allegations of forgery and cheating. He was brought to India under a Red Notice, with coordination established through Interpol.
The CBI’s International Police Cooperation Unit (IPCU), in collaboration with the Indian Ministry of External Affairs and Kuwait’s National Central Bureau (NCB-Kuwait), executed this operation. A Kuwaiti police team brought Munawar Khan to Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Hyderabad, where he was arrested by the CBI’s Special Unit, STB Chennai team. According to the CBI, Munawar Khan had been a fugitive for a considerable time, and international efforts were underway to apprehend him.
The repatriation of Munawar Khan was made possible due to effective cooperation between the CBI and Interpol, demonstrating a commitment to bringing criminals to justice in India. Legal proceedings against Munawar Khan in the cases of forgery and cheating will commence shortly.