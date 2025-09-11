Wanted Criminal Munawar Khan Repatriated from Kuwait

The CBI’s International Police Cooperation Unit (IPCU), in collaboration with the Indian Ministry of External Affairs and Kuwait’s National Central Bureau (NCB-Kuwait), executed this operation. A Kuwaiti police team brought Munawar Khan to Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Hyderabad, where he was arrested by the CBI’s Special Unit, STB Chennai team. According to the CBI, Munawar Khan had been a fugitive for a considerable time, and international efforts were underway to apprehend him.