China Threatens Retaliation Following Trump’s Decision to Impose 100 Percent Tariff

It is noteworthy that Trump posted on his social media platform Truth Social late on Friday night, stating, "China has adopted an extraordinarily aggressive stance in trade. They have sent a hostile letter to the world, talking about imposing massive export controls on almost every product from November 1, 2025. This is a moral disgrace. Therefore, the US will impose a 100% tariff on China from November 1 (or earlier depending on China's further actions), which will be higher than the current tariffs." Trump also questioned the upcoming meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, stating that there seems to be no reason for such a meeting now.