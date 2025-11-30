What is Taiwan’s ‘T-Dome’, know why it is also important for India

Image: AI
Taiwan has passed an additional defence budget of 40 billion US dollars (approximately 3.4 lakh crore rupees) to thwart any attack from China. The largest portion of this amount will be spent on a super air defence system named ‘T-Dome’ (Taiwan 40 billion defense), which will destroy Chinese missiles, fighter jets, and drones in the sky. India is also closely watching this technology, as the same threat looms over our northern and western borders.
Taiwan's ‘T-Dome’ is inspired by Israel's ‘Iron Dome’, but it will be much more powerful. It will feature multi-layered defence missiles – Patriot PAC-3, Taiwan's indigenous Sky Bow, Tien Kung-3, and the soon-to-arrive US NASAMS system. The special feature is that all will be connected and operate from a single command centre. As soon as the radar detects an enemy missile, a counter-missile will be launched within seconds. Defence experts say this system can thwart China's initial three-minute missile attack by 80-90%.
Taiwan's Defence Minister Wellington Koo said, "Our aim is to make China feel that attacking Taiwan will be very costly." India also wants to send the same message. This is why India has also allocated significant funds for missile defence and anti-drone systems in the 2025-26 budget. Like Taiwan, India also wants to develop its own ‘Indian Dome’ by combining technology from the US, Israel, and now Taiwan.
This news is particularly significant for India because we are developing a similar multi-layer air defence system. We already have S-400, Akash-NG, Barak-8, and Project Kushal (Phase-1 and Phase-2) is underway. DRDO is also developing indigenous long-range SAM and quick reaction missiles. According to defence sources, India is closely studying Taiwan's T-Dome's command-control software and sensor fusion technology. It is possible that secret cooperation in the field of defence technology between India and Taiwan will increase in the coming years.
The Ukraine war has proven that no country can survive without strong air defence. Whether it is Taiwan or India – both are countries with large populations in small geographical areas. If even one missile falls in a city, the damage will be immense. Therefore, Taiwan's T-Dome is a lesson not just for Taipei, but also for Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.
In any case, Taiwan will transform its entire sky into a fortress within the next eight years. India does not want to lag behind in this technology either. In the coming times, a similar invincible security shield will be visible over the Indian Ocean and the Himalayan peaks, which is being prepared in Taiwan today.
