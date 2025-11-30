Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Imran Khan

PM Modi

Weather

Patrika Special

Kulish 100th

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

World

What is Taiwan’s ‘T-Dome’, know why it is also important for India

Taiwan has announced the creation of a $40 billion 'T-Dome' aerial defence shield for security against China.

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 30, 2025

T-Dome Taiwan India

Image: AI

Taiwan has passed an additional defence budget of 40 billion US dollars (approximately 3.4 lakh crore rupees) to thwart any attack from China. The largest portion of this amount will be spent on a super air defence system named ‘T-Dome’ (Taiwan 40 billion defense), which will destroy Chinese missiles, fighter jets, and drones in the sky. India is also closely watching this technology, as the same threat looms over our northern and western borders.

More Powerful Than Israel's 'Iron Dome'

Taiwan's ‘T-Dome’ is inspired by Israel's ‘Iron Dome’, but it will be much more powerful. It will feature multi-layered defence missiles – Patriot PAC-3, Taiwan's indigenous Sky Bow, Tien Kung-3, and the soon-to-arrive US NASAMS system. The special feature is that all will be connected and operate from a single command centre. As soon as the radar detects an enemy missile, a counter-missile will be launched within seconds. Defence experts say this system can thwart China's initial three-minute missile attack by 80-90%.

Attacking Taiwan Will Be Very Costly for China

Taiwan's Defence Minister Wellington Koo said, "Our aim is to make China feel that attacking Taiwan will be very costly." India also wants to send the same message. This is why India has also allocated significant funds for missile defence and anti-drone systems in the 2025-26 budget. Like Taiwan, India also wants to develop its own ‘Indian Dome’ by combining technology from the US, Israel, and now Taiwan.

India is Also Developing Multi-Layer Air Defence

This news is particularly significant for India because we are developing a similar multi-layer air defence system. We already have S-400, Akash-NG, Barak-8, and Project Kushal (Phase-1 and Phase-2) is underway. DRDO is also developing indigenous long-range SAM and quick reaction missiles. According to defence sources, India is closely studying Taiwan's T-Dome's command-control software and sensor fusion technology. It is possible that secret cooperation in the field of defence technology between India and Taiwan will increase in the coming years.

No Country Can Survive Without Strong Air Defence

The Ukraine war has proven that no country can survive without strong air defence. Whether it is Taiwan or India – both are countries with large populations in small geographical areas. If even one missile falls in a city, the damage will be immense. Therefore, Taiwan's T-Dome is a lesson not just for Taipei, but also for Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.

India Does Not Want to Lag Behind Either

In any case, Taiwan will transform its entire sky into a fortress within the next eight years. India does not want to lag behind in this technology either. In the coming times, a similar invincible security shield will be visible over the Indian Ocean and the Himalayan peaks, which is being prepared in Taiwan today.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

army

China News

Indian army

world news

World News in Hindi

World News Live Updates

Published on:

30 Nov 2025 04:50 pm

English News / World / What is Taiwan’s ‘T-Dome’, know why it is also important for India

Big News

View All

World

Trending

California Birthday Party Shooting Leaves 4 Dead, 10 Injured

World

Israel Attacks Another Muslim Nation, Firing in Darkness Kills 13

Israel attacks Syria
World

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese Marries Partner Jodi Haydon

Anthony Albanese Marriage
World

Cyclone Ditwa Wreaks Havoc in Sri Lanka, Death Toll Reaches 123

Cyclone Ditwa
World

Imran Khan Alive or Dead? Pakistani leader says ‘Healthy, Happy’

Imran Khan in jail
Pakistan
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Women's World Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.