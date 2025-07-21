WhatsApp's New Update: Earning Potential Through New Features

Meta has taken a significant step towards monetising WhatsApp. The company has introduced two new tools – ‘Status Ads’ and ‘Promoted Channels’ – in its latest Android beta update (version 2.25.21.11). These features are currently available to select Android beta users. These changes will position WhatsApp similarly to platforms like Instagram and YouTube in the advertising and creator monetisation space.
The ‘Status Ads’ feature functions like Instagram Stories. Business accounts can now post sponsored content, which will appear in users' status feeds interspersed with updates from friends and family. These advertisements will be marked with a ‘Sponsored’ label to easily distinguish them from personal posts. Users also have the control to block ads from specific advertisers, preventing them from appearing again.
The second feature, ‘Promoted Channels’, highlights public channels within WhatsApp's channel directory. When a business or creator pays to promote their channel, it will appear higher in search results. This will be marked with a ‘Sponsored’ label, making it easier for users to find and follow the channel. This feature offers a fantastic opportunity for brands, creators, and organisations to rapidly expand their reach.
Meta has clarified that these advertisements will not impact user privacy. All promotional content will only appear in public areas like Status and Channels, not in private chats. The company has also ensured that users' personal messages and calls remain end-to-end encrypted. Furthermore, in a previous beta update (2.25.19.15), WhatsApp introduced a feature allowing users to download detailed ad activity reports. These reports detail which ads were shown, the advertisers, and when they appeared. This transparency is a step ahead of traditional advertising models.
These new features are taking WhatsApp beyond a simple messaging app. Meta's strategy aims to transform WhatsApp into a platform where businesses and creators can expand their reach. This move could be particularly beneficial for small businesses and content creators, who can now easily reach WhatsApp's more than 3 billion monthly users. While some users might find ads in their Status somewhat disruptive, Meta claims users will have complete control over them.
Boosting Earnings
With this move, Meta's WhatsApp is entering the advertisement-based creator economy, already dominated by platforms like Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube. The company plans to gradually roll out these features to global users.