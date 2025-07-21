WhatsApp's New Update: Earning Potential Through New Features

Meta has clarified that these advertisements will not impact user privacy. All promotional content will only appear in public areas like Status and Channels, not in private chats. The company has also ensured that users' personal messages and calls remain end-to-end encrypted. Furthermore, in a previous beta update (2.25.19.15), WhatsApp introduced a feature allowing users to download detailed ad activity reports. These reports detail which ads were shown, the advertisers, and when they appeared. This transparency is a step ahead of traditional advertising models.