World

Where to watch Sunita Williams’ Dragon capsule return live

Sunita Williams Return: According to NASA, the return of Crew-9 will be live-streamed on NASA+. The broadcast will begin at 8:30 AM on Tuesday, with the closing of the Dragon capsule's hatch.

BharatMar 18, 2025 / 10:45 am

Patrika Desk

Sunita Williams Return: The American space agency, NASA, has confirmed the return of Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore to Earth, releasing their return schedule. According to the schedule, the SpaceX Dragon capsule carrying the two astronauts, who have been stationed at the International Space Station (ISS) for nearly nine months, will land on the coast of Florida, USA, at 3:27 AM Indian Standard Time on Wednesday.

Live Broadcast of the Return

According to NASA’s statement, the return of Crew-9 will be live-streamed on NASA+. The broadcast will begin at 8:30 AM on Tuesday with the closing of the Dragon capsule’s hatch and continue until the capsule lands, allowing viewers to witness this historic event.

Butch and Sunita’s Excellent Work

NASA scientist Steve Stich stated that Butch and Sunita have done a fantastic job. He expressed excitement about their return. Both astronauts consistently reported being happy at the space station. However, medical experts have expressed concerns about the potential adverse effects on their health due to their prolonged stay in space.
 

Life Goes On

Despite the delay in their return, both astronauts continued their work on the ISS. They collaborated on various research projects and station maintenance. Their courage is also being praised because they did not have sufficient personal belongings to sustain them during their long stay away from home.

Complete Schedule of Sunita Williams’ Return

March 18, 8:15 AM – Hatch closure process
March 18, 10:15 AM – Undocking (separation of the capsule)
March 19, 3:27 AM – Return to Earth
March 19, 6:00 AM – Press conference

17-Hour Return Journey

NASA has begun preparations for the SpaceX Dragon hatch closure. The process of closing the Dragon spacecraft’s hatch will begin at 8:15 AM Indian Standard Time. At 10:35 AM, the spacecraft will undock from the ISS. The landing is scheduled for approximately 3:27 AM on Wednesday on the coast of Florida. This journey will take approximately 17 hours. However, changes in weather conditions may affect the return schedule.

