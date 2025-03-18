Where to watch Sunita Williams’ Dragon capsule return live

Live Broadcast of the Return According to NASA’s statement, the return of Crew-9 will be live-streamed on NASA+. The broadcast will begin at 8:30 AM on Tuesday with the closing of the Dragon capsule’s hatch and continue until the capsule lands, allowing viewers to witness this historic event.

Butch and Sunita’s Excellent Work NASA scientist Steve Stich stated that Butch and Sunita have done a fantastic job. He expressed excitement about their return. Both astronauts consistently reported being happy at the space station. However, medical experts have expressed concerns about the potential adverse effects on their health due to their prolonged stay in space.

Life Goes On Despite the delay in their return, both astronauts continued their work on the ISS. They collaborated on various research projects and station maintenance. Their courage is also being praised because they did not have sufficient personal belongings to sustain them during their long stay away from home.

Complete Schedule of Sunita Williams’ Return March 18, 8:15 AM – Hatch closure process

March 18, 10:15 AM – Undocking (separation of the capsule)

March 19, 3:27 AM – Return to Earth

March 19, 6:00 AM – Press conference