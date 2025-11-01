Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

World

Why Won't Top US Officials Attend COP30 Climate Summit? Understanding Trump's Strategy

The COP30 Climate Summit is scheduled to be held in Brazil from November 10, 2025, to November 21, 2025. Reports indicate that high-ranking US officials will not be attending. The White House confirmed this information on Friday.

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 01, 2025

Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump (Photo – The Washington Post)

US President Donald Trump has once again clarified his stance on global climate efforts. The COP30 Climate Summit is scheduled to be held in Brazil from November 10, 2025, to November 21, 2025. Reports indicate that high-ranking US officials will not be attending. The White House announced this on Friday.

A White House official stated that the US decision would alleviate concerns among world leaders who might feel that the US could obstruct their discussions.

Trump's Stance on Climate Efforts

Trump has previously made his views clear on multilateral climate efforts. Last month, while addressing the United Nations General Assembly, he described climate change as the world's biggest hoax.

Furthermore, Trump criticised countries for formulating environmental policies, stating that these policies have caused significant losses for many nations.

Moreover, upon taking office as President, Trump had announced that the United States would withdraw from the Paris Climate Agreement. Trump had also announced that the US would withdraw from the Paris Climate Agreement.

Threat of Sanctions Against These Countries

Earlier this month, the Trump administration threatened visa restrictions, economic sanctions, and other stringent measures against countries that support the Net-Zero Framework proposed by the United Nations' International Maritime Organization (IMO).

This framework supports the proposal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from the global shipping sector. Due to this threat, most IMO member states postponed the decision to set a global carbon price for international shipping by one year.

Trump Administration's Focus on Energy Agreements

The Trump administration has now shifted its focus to bilateral energy agreements, including deals to expand exports of American liquefied natural gas (LNG) to partners such as South Korea and the European Union.

US Energy Secretary Chris Wright stated on Friday that given the demand for natural gas, there is scope for extensive energy trade between China and the United States.

White House Reaction to Climate Change

Meanwhile, a White House official provided information that the global perspective on climate change is now evolving. He cited a memo from Bill Gates, who argued this week that it is time to shift focus away from temperature targets.

Gates stated that climate change will not cause the destruction of humanity. Earlier this year, the US also opposed parts of a proposed global treaty on plastic pollution, arguing against setting limits on plastic production.

Nov 01, 2025

01 Nov 2025 08:46 am

English News / World / Why Won't Top US Officials Attend COP30 Climate Summit? Understanding Trump's Strategy

