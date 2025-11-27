Will the Russia-Ukraine War End Soon? Trump to Send Ambassadors to Both Countries

The war between Russia and Ukraine has been ongoing since February 24, 2022. At the beginning of the war, it was thought that the Russian army would achieve victory in a few days, but due to continuous international support, the Ukrainian army is still standing firm against the Russian army. This war in Ukraine has caused heavy loss of life and property. Many cities have been devastated. However, the Russian army has also lost many soldiers in the war. US President Donald Trump has also been trying to stop this war, but so far, there has been no success. But now Trump has given a big hint in this regard.