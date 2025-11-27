Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

World

Will the Russia-Ukraine War End Soon? Trump to Send Ambassadors to Both Countries

US President Donald Trump has indicated that the Russia-Ukraine war may stop soon. In this regard, he has decided to send his ambassadors to both countries.

less than 1 minute read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 27, 2025

Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo - Washington Post)

The war between Russia and Ukraine has been ongoing since February 24, 2022. At the beginning of the war, it was thought that the Russian army would achieve victory in a few days, but due to continuous international support, the Ukrainian army is still standing firm against the Russian army. This war in Ukraine has caused heavy loss of life and property. Many cities have been devastated. However, the Russian army has also lost many soldiers in the war. US President Donald Trump has also been trying to stop this war, but so far, there has been no success. But now Trump has given a big hint in this regard.

Will the Russia-Ukraine war stop soon?

Trump has indicated that the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine may stop soon. It is noteworthy that the US President had recently presented a 28-point Russia-Ukraine peace proposal to stop the ongoing war between the two countries. Russia had called it the basis for peace, but Ukraine did not agree with some conditions of this proposal. However, Trump has claimed that Ukraine is also ready to negotiate on this peace proposal. In such a situation, it is expected that there are chances of the ongoing war between the two countries stopping.

Trump to send his envoys to both countries

As the next step in the plan for a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, Trump will send his envoys to both countries. Trump will send his special envoy Steve Witkoff to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin. On the other hand, Trump will send his military secretary Dan Driscoll to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other officials.

Published on:

27 Nov 2025 10:38 am

Published on: 27 Nov 2025 10:38 am

World / Will the Russia-Ukraine War End Soon? Trump to Send Ambassadors to Both Countries

