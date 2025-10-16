World Food Day: A World Under the Shadow of Hunger, Millions Live on Half a Stomach

Globally, approximately 1.05 billion tonnes of food are wasted every year. This is about 19% of the total available food. In India, food worth around ₹92,000 crore is wasted annually. According to a UN report, India wastes over 74 million tonnes of food each year, which is about 22% of the total food produced. This is a serious problem, as more than 190 million people in the country go to bed hungry at night.