World Food Day: A World Under the Shadow of Hunger, Millions Live on Half a Stomach

World Food Day (Image: IANS)
World Food Day: The world is celebrating 'World Food Day' today, October 16. This year's theme is 'Hand in Hand for Better Food and a Better Future'. Every child has the right to grow up well-nourished, but for millions of children worldwide, hunger is their daily reality. Approximately 673 million people globally are struggling with hunger, accounting for 8.2% of the total population. According to a United Nations report, around 2.3 billion people face food insecurity at some level.
The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations' 2024 report states that 29.5 million people in 53 countries are facing severe food insecurity. War is a primary cause of this problem. In Nigeria, Sudan, Congo, Bangladesh, Ethiopia, Yemen, Afghanistan, Myanmar, Pakistan, and Syria, millions of people begin their day battling hunger.
India is self-sufficient in food production, but distribution inequality remains a challenge. In the Global Hunger Index (GHI)-2024, India ranks 105th out of 127 countries. 13.7% of its population does not receive adequate nutrition. India's GHI score is 27.3, which classifies the hunger level as 'serious'. However, the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana and the Public Distribution System have provided some relief.
Globally, approximately 1.05 billion tonnes of food are wasted every year. This is about 19% of the total available food. In India, food worth around ₹92,000 crore is wasted annually. According to a UN report, India wastes over 74 million tonnes of food each year, which is about 22% of the total food produced. This is a serious problem, as more than 190 million people in the country go to bed hungry at night.
Big NewsView All
World
Trending