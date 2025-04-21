scriptWorld Mourns Passing of Pope Francis | Latest News | Patrika News
World Mourns Passing of Pope Francis

The death of Pope Francis has plunged the world’s 1.4 billion Catholic followers into mourning.

BharatApr 21, 2025 / 04:09 pm

Patrika Desk

Pope Francis, the first Latin American leader of the Roman Catholic Church and the highest religious figure for Christians, passed away on Monday at the age of 88.

The Vatican confirmed this in a video statement. During his 12-year tenure, Pope Francis battled several health issues. In a statement published on their Telegram channel, Cardinal Kevin Farrell said, “At 7:35 this morning (0535 GMT) the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the house of his Father.”
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on X that he is deeply saddened by the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis. He expressed heartfelt condolences to the global Catholic community in this moment of grief and remembrance. Modi said Pope Francis will always be remembered by millions across the world as a symbol of compassion, humility, and spiritual courage. He noted that from a young age, Pope Francis dedicated himself to living by the ideals of Lord Jesus Christ, serving the poor and the marginalised with devotion and bringing hope to those who were suffering. Modi recalled his meetings with the Pope and said he was greatly inspired by his commitment to inclusive and holistic development. He added that Pope Francis’s affection for the people of India will always be cherished and prayed for his soul to rest in the divine embrace of the Almighty.

Concern Expressed Over Anti-Semitic Sentiments

In his final Easter address on Sunday, Pope Francis advocated for freedom of thought and tolerance. He offered Easter greetings to a crowd of over 35,000 people from the Basilica’s balcony, but delegated the reading of his traditional “Urbi et Orbi” (“to the city and the world”) blessing to a colleague. In his message, he stated, “Peace is not possible without freedom of religion, freedom of thought, freedom of expression, and respect for the thoughts of others.” He described anti-Semitic sentiments as “worrying” and the situation in Gaza as “dramatic and reprehensible”.

1.4 Billion Catholic Followers in Mourning

News of Pope Francis’s death has plunged 1.4 billion Catholic followers worldwide into mourning. Under his leadership, the Church drew global attention to issues such as social justice, environmental protection, and poverty eradication. With his passing, the process of electing a new Pope in the Vatican is likely to begin, but for now, the entire world is immersed in grief over the loss of their beloved religious leader.

