World Mourns Passing of Pope Francis

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on X that he is deeply saddened by the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis. He expressed heartfelt condolences to the global Catholic community in this moment of grief and remembrance. Modi said Pope Francis will always be remembered by millions across the world as a symbol of compassion, humility, and spiritual courage. He noted that from a young age, Pope Francis dedicated himself to living by the ideals of Lord Jesus Christ, serving the poor and the marginalised with devotion and bringing hope to those who were suffering. Modi recalled his meetings with the Pope and said he was greatly inspired by his commitment to inclusive and holistic development. He added that Pope Francis’s affection for the people of India will always be cherished and prayed for his soul to rest in the divine embrace of the Almighty.

#WATCH | Pope Francis died on Easter Monday, April 21 at the age of 88 at his residence in the Vatican's Casa Santa Marta. (Source: ANI archive) pic.twitter.com/lhe9BVeMvj— ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2025 Concern Expressed Over Anti-Semitic Sentiments In his final Easter address on Sunday, Pope Francis advocated for freedom of thought and tolerance. He offered Easter greetings to a crowd of over 35,000 people from the Basilica's balcony, but delegated the reading of his traditional "Urbi et Orbi" ("to the city and the world") blessing to a colleague. In his message, he stated, "Peace is not possible without freedom of religion, freedom of thought, freedom of expression, and respect for the thoughts of others." He described anti-Semitic sentiments as "worrying" and the situation in Gaza as "dramatic and reprehensible".